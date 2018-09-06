The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Health & Safety

September 6, 2018
 

September Blood Drive

Squadron Time Date Location

63rd Aircraft Maintenance Unit
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 5
Equipment Maintenance Squadron parking lot, Bldg. 859

56th EMS
Noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 6
EMS parking lot, Bldg. 859

56th Medical
Group 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 6
East hospital parking lot

56th Civil
Engineer Squadron
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 18
CES parking lot, Bldg. 343

607th Air Control Squadron
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 19
607th ACS parking lot
Bldg. 1390

56th Logistics Readiness Squadron
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 20
EMS parking lot, Bldg. 859

56th Component Maintenance Squadron
1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 25
CMS command, Bldg. 959

Det. 12, 372 Training Squadron
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 26
Luke library parking Lot

For more information, call or text Greg Wieking, United Blood Services of Arizona, at 602-614- 4772.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

To view the 2018 Luke Days Air Show Guide click here:

Luke Days Open House and Air Show Edition, featuring the US Navy Blue Angels and more! Includes event schedule, flight line map, and information on aerial performances and static displays.

Luke Days Air Show Guide

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

Luke AFB Chaplain Corps feed flightline personnel

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider Volunteers from the Catholic and Protestant community serve Airmen during the Flightline Feast Sept. 6, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Events such as the Flightline Feast...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
luke-MPF1

MPF streamlines check-in to improve service to Thunderbolts

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider, 56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs photojournalist, checks in with the new kiosk at the 56th Force Support Squadron Military Personnel Flight custom...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

Thunderbolt Digital Edition – September 7, 2018

Luke AFB Thunderbolt – Base Newspaper for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ Welcome to the Luke AFB Thunderbolt Digital Edition! Sept. 2018 marks the 100-year anniversary of the death of Lt. Frank Luke, ...
 
Full Story »

 