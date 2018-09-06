September Blood Drive

Squadron Time Date Location
63rd Aircraft Maintenance Unit
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 5
Equipment Maintenance Squadron parking lot, Bldg. 859
56th EMS
Noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 6
EMS parking lot, Bldg. 859
56th Medical
Group 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 6
East hospital parking lot
56th Civil
Engineer Squadron
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 18
CES parking lot, Bldg. 343
607th Air Control Squadron
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 19
607th ACS parking lot
Bldg. 1390
56th Logistics Readiness Squadron
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 20
EMS parking lot, Bldg. 859
56th Component Maintenance Squadron
1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 25
CMS command, Bldg. 959
Det. 12, 372 Training Squadron
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 26
Luke library parking Lot
For more information, call or text Greg Wieking, United Blood Services of Arizona, at 602-614- 4772.