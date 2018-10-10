Luke Fire Department hosts Fire Prevention week

With home fire safety as the main topic this year for the National Fire Protection Association, Doug Smith, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron fire inspector, encourages everyone to educate themselves on taking these simple steps in order to be better prepared in the event of a fire.

“This year’s Fire Prevention Week messages point to the essentials of home fire safety,” said Smith. “Look for potential fire hazards in your home, make sure your smoke alarms are working properly, and have a home escape plan that everyone has practiced. These actions can dramatically reduce the loss of home fires.”

The fire department plans to host activities on base throughout the week for Airmen to receive more information on preventative measures they can take to exercise fire safety.

“Because we have reduced the overall number of fires, there is a general complacency and a lack of action around home fire preparedness and planning,” Smith said. “Our goal for Fire Prevention Week is to make sure people recognize that fire remains a very real risk and that everyone needs to take action to protect themselves and their families.”

Throughout Fire Prevention Week, Luke fire fighters will be at the base Commissary handing out pamphlets with information on this year’s theme on fire prevention.

“We’re also trying to emphasize to younger children to go toward a fire fighter and not hide during the event of a fire,” Smith said.

To conclude Fire Prevention Week, a Fire Truck Parade is scheduled on Saturday Oct. 13, at 9 a.m. on base followed by an open house at the fire station for Airmen and their families to come out and learn more about fire safety and prevention.

