The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

October 10, 2018
 

Luke Fire Department hosts Fire Prevention week

Senior Airman Alexander Cook
Luke AFB, Ariz.

With home fire safety as the main topic this year for the National Fire Protection Association, Doug Smith, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron fire inspector, encourages everyone to educate themselves on taking these simple steps in order to be better prepared in the event of a fire.

“This year’s Fire Prevention Week messages point to the essentials of home fire safety,” said Smith. “Look for potential fire hazards in your home, make sure your smoke alarms are working properly, and have a home escape plan that everyone has practiced. These actions can dramatically reduce the loss of home fires.”

The fire department plans to host activities on base throughout the week for Airmen to receive more information on preventative measures they can take to exercise fire safety.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Alexander Cook Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Alexander Cook

Firefighters from the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron read a book to children at the base library as part of Fire Prevention Week Oct. 3, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The goal of Fire Prevention Week is to help others recognize proper preventative measures they can take in order to be better prepared in the event of a fire emergency.

“Because we have reduced the overall number of fires, there is a general complacency and a lack of action around home fire preparedness and planning,” Smith said. “Our goal for Fire Prevention Week is to make sure people recognize that fire remains a very real risk and that everyone needs to take action to protect themselves and their families.”

Throughout Fire Prevention Week, Luke fire fighters will be at the base Commissary handing out pamphlets with information on this year’s theme on fire prevention.

“We’re also trying to emphasize to younger children to go toward a fire fighter and not hide during the event of a fire,” Smith said.

To conclude Fire Prevention Week, a Fire Truck Parade is scheduled on Saturday Oct. 13, at 9 a.m. on base followed by an open house at the fire station for Airmen and their families to come out and learn more about fire safety and prevention.
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Alexander Cook Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Alexander Cook

Luke Air Force Base firefighters demonstrate the proper wear of firefighting equipment during their visit to the base library as part of Fire Prevention Week Oct. 3, 2018, at Luke AFB, Ariz. Throughout Fire Prevention Week, activities will be held on base for Airmen and their families to receive information on preventative measures they can take to exercise fire safety.

 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Alexander Cook Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Alexander Cook

Children interact with “Sparky the Fire Dog” during a visit to the base library as part of Fire Prevention Week Oct. 3, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. This year’s key message for Fire Prevention Week is, look, listen, and learn.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

To view the 2018 Luke Days Air Show Guide click here:

Luke Days Open House and Air Show Edition, featuring the US Navy Blue Angels and more! Includes event schedule, flight line map, and information on aerial performances and static displays.

Luke Days Air Show Guide

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Space
nasaabort

Astronaut, cosmonaut safe after abort during launch to ISS

American astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin resting comfortably in the city of Baikonur, Kazakhstan, after an anomaly shortly after their launch. The Soyuz-10 spacecraft launched from the Baikonur Cosmod...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News
F35B

After crash, Pentagon says temporary pause in F-35 flights

The Pentagon on Oct. 11 ordered a temporary pause in all F-35 fighter jet flights in order to inspect the fleet in the wake of a crash last month in South Carolina. The decision involves a potentially bad fuel tube and affects ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

Thunderbolt Digital Edition – October 5, 2018

Luke AFB Thunderbolt – Base Newspaper for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ – October 5, 2018 Welcome to the Luke AFB Thunderbolt Digital Edition. This month, we have the 2018 edition of “The Boo...
 
Full Story »

 