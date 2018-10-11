The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


October 11, 2018
 

Astronaut, cosmonaut safe after abort during launch to ISS

nasaabort
Expedition 57 Flight Engineer Alexey Ovchinin of Roscosmos, left, and Flight Engineer Nick Hague of NASA, right. embrace their families after landing at the Krayniy Airport, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. Credits: NASA/Bill Ingalls

American astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin resting comfortably in the city of Baikonur, Kazakhstan, after an anomaly shortly after their launch.

The Soyuz-10 spacecraft launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan to the International Space Station at 4:40 a.m., EDT, Oct. 10 carrying Hague and Ovchinin. Shortly after launch, there was an anomaly with the booster, and the launch ascent was aborted, resulting in a ballistic landing of the spacecraft.

Search and rescue teams deployed to the landing site, arriving on location before the spacecraft landed. Hague and Ovchinin were recovered from the capsule and were in good condition. The crew by landed south of the city of Zhezkasgan, Kasakhstan, and was transported helicopter to the nearby city. A Roscosmos plane then flew the pair to Baikonur, where they were greeted on the tarmac by their families, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin, and other NASA and Roscosmos officials.

Hague and Ovchinin were taken to a local hospital for precautionary medical checks. They are scheduled to return to the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center in Star City, Russia, on Oct. 12. Hague is expected to fly to Houston next week.

Expedition 57 Commander Alexander Gerst of the European Space Agency, NASA Flight Engineer Serena Aunon-Chancellor and Flight Engineer Sergey Prokopyev, who arrived at the station in June, were informed of the launch abort and area continuing to operate the station and conduct important scientific research.

In an interview, Bridenstine share his experience witnessing the launch in Kazakhstan, as well as his admiration for the NASA and Roscosmos teams who demonstrated how well prepared and expert they are in responding to the situation. He also gave high praise to Hague’s wife, Catie, for remaining cool under pressure.

Roscosmos director Rogozin said in an interview that he was pleased with his team’s response, and that a Russian commission would work to understand the cause of the failure and continue working with NASA and the rest of the ISS partner agencies to support continued station operations.

Kenny Todd, ISS operations integration manager, shared his thanks with the Russian search and rescue teams in a news conference on NASA Television, praising their professionalism and expertise in doing their jobs quickly and efficiently to ensure the safety of the crew. He noted the station is well-supplied for the Expedition 57 crew members who are on board.

Deputy Chief Astronaut noted the safe return of the crew members is good news, demonstrating that the safety systems worked as designed, and the teams performed as they have practiced, to ensure the safety of Hague and Ovchinin.



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


