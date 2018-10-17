The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Luke AFB community garden open for growing

Airman 1st Class Aspen
Luke AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

An Airman assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing examines a ripe pepper in the base community garden, Oct. 9, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The community garden was established to boost morale and provide Airmen with another on-base hobby year round.

Lush green foliage expands over its barrier in the free Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., community garden.

The community garden offers the unique experience of being able to grow fresh crops to anyone who holds a common access card and their dependents.

“It’s a good hobby,” said Lt. Col. Paul Fredin, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron commander. “Everybody talks about eating healthy and living organically and this is a good way to do it.”

The new garden has the potential to be an educational experience for children as well as a rewarding one.

“I like for my kids and other people’s kids to see what it’s like to grow your own food and how things don’t always go perfectly,” Fredin said. “It’s rewarding to have something green and growing that you did yourself.”

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

An Airman assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing sprinkles seeds into the dirt at the base community garden, Oct. 9, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The new community garden offers a free 20’ x 20’ plot of land and water source to anyone with a common access card and their dependents.

The garden currently has five plots available, though with expansion, the garden could broaden to 15 plots or more. Plot sizes are 20’ x 20’, there are no plant size restrictions and a free water source is provided. However, there are no permanent structures allowed at this time.

“We would like people from across the base to sign up,” Fredin said. “Its minimal cost to the government, we just scrape the rocks away and mark out the plot. We also provide a source of water and the rest is up to the gardener.”

The community garden is available year round to all who want to join. Located to the west of Kachina Gate and south of Apache St., gardeners are allowed to keep their plot as long they would like. The rules of the garden are simple and as follows; pesticides and herbicides are not allowed, but fertilizer is acceptable.

For more information or to sign up for a garden plot, contact Fredin at paul.fredin@us.af.mil or call 623-856-6135.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

An Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing walks to the base community garden plot to tend to crops, Oct. 9, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Luke currently has five garden plots, with hopes to expand, that are open to common access card holders who are interested in gardening.



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


