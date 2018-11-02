The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Events

November 2, 2018
 

Veterans Day activities flourish around Valley

Luke Air Force Base Flyovers
Nov. 3, Anthem
Nov. 10, City of Glendale Thunderbird Mountain
Nov. 11, Apache Trail
Nov. 11, Phoenix Indian School
Nov. 11, NASCAR
Nov. 11, City of Goodyear Veterans Tribute
Nov. 12, City of Surprise Veterans Day Parade
Nov. 12, Phoenix Veteran’s Day Parade
Nov. 18, AZ Cardinals Salute to Service

Veterans Day Events
Nov. 7, City of Peoria Veteran’s Day Event
Nov. 10, City of Glendale Thunderbird Mountain
Nov. 11, City of Goodyear Veterans Tribute
Nov. 12, Ventana Lakes Veteran’s Day Celebration
Nov. 12, Seton Catholic Prep Veteran’s Day Rosary
Nov. 12, Phoenix Veteran’s Parade
Nov. 13, VMLC Luncheon
Nov. 18, AZ Cardinals Salute to Service



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


Air Force

AF extends high year of tenure for E-4s through E-6s

ARLINGTON, Va. — The Air Force is extending the high year of tenure for senior airmen through technical sergeants beginning Feb. 1, 2019. The memo, signed Oct. 18, 2018, extends the high year of tenure from eight to 10 years for senior airmen, from 15 to 20 years for staff sergeants and from 20 to...
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

Airfield Management, ensuring mission success

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid Senior Airman Derrick Beleski, 56th Operation Support Squadron airfield management operations supervisor, inspects a runway light, Oct. 24, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz....
 
Local

Summer is Coming; End of Year is Near

In true homage to the Game of Thrones, “The Summer is Coming” accurately characterizes the ominous workload, long hours and last minute contract, funding and project actions that await the Luke Air Force Base Trifecta; 56th Contracting Squadron, 56th Comptroller Squadron and 56th Civil Engineer Squadron. Summer time is no vacation for these three units,...
 
