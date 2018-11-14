The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Veterans

November 14, 2018
 

Veterans Day events

luke-vets1

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Alexander Cook

U.S. military recruits and cadets raise their right hand during an Oath of Enlistment Ceremony at the Arizona State University Salute to Service game Nov. 12, 2018, in Tempe, Ariz. During the ASU game, numerous patriotic events honored service members and veterans for their.
 

luke-vets2

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Alexander Cook

A Vietnam War veteran points to his Prisoner of War Commemoration Medal at the Phoenix Veterans Day Parade in Arizona, Nov. 12, 2018. Hundreds of military veterans attended the parade to show their support and honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
 

luke-vets3

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Alexander Cook

Brig. Gen. Todd Canterbury, 56th Fighter Wing commander waves to the crowd during the Phoenix Veterans Day Parade in Arizona, Nov. 12, 2018. The theme for this year’s parade was ‘Out of the Trenches’ which paid homage to the 100th anniversary of the first Armistice Day of World War I.
 

luke-vets4

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Alexander Cook

Air Force ROTC cadets march in formation during the Phoenix Veterans Day Parade in Arizona, Nov. 12, 2018. The theme for this year’s parade was ‘Out of the Trenches’ which paid homage to the 100th anniversary of the first Armistice Day of World War I.
 

luke-vets5

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos

Brig. Gen. Todd Canterbury, 56th Fighter Wing commander gives a speech during the 4th annual Goodyear Veterans Day Tribute at Goodyear, Ariz., Nov. 11, 2018. Canterbury spoke about the importance of Veterans Day and what it means to serve in the armed forces.
 

luke-vets6

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Alexander Cook

A military veteran waves to a child during the Phoenix Veterans Day Parade in Arizona, Nov. 12, 2018. More than 2,500 people participated in the parade with floats, bands, and marching units in honor of Veterans Day.
 

luke-vets7

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos

Brig. Gen. Todd Canterbury, 56th Fighter Wing commander speaks with veterans during the 4th annual Goodyear Veterans Day Tribute event at Goodyear, Ariz., Nov. 11, 2018. The event consisted of a flyover, choir performances, poem reading, and speeches from veterans in honor of Veterans Day.
 

luke-vets8

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos

Two F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter aircraft assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing fly over Goodyear Ballpark during the 4th annual Goodyear Veterans Day Tribute event at Goodyear, Ariz., Nov. 11, 2018. The two F-16 aircraft conducted the flyover to support the Goodyear event in honor of Veterans Day.



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


