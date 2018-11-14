Veterans Day events

U.S. military recruits and cadets raise their right hand during an Oath of Enlistment Ceremony at the Arizona State University Salute to Service game Nov. 12, 2018, in Tempe, Ariz. During the ASU game, numerous patriotic events honored service members and veterans for their.



A Vietnam War veteran points to his Prisoner of War Commemoration Medal at the Phoenix Veterans Day Parade in Arizona, Nov. 12, 2018. Hundreds of military veterans attended the parade to show their support and honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.



Brig. Gen. Todd Canterbury, 56th Fighter Wing commander waves to the crowd during the Phoenix Veterans Day Parade in Arizona, Nov. 12, 2018. The theme for this year’s parade was ‘Out of the Trenches’ which paid homage to the 100th anniversary of the first Armistice Day of World War I.



Air Force ROTC cadets march in formation during the Phoenix Veterans Day Parade in Arizona, Nov. 12, 2018. The theme for this year’s parade was ‘Out of the Trenches’ which paid homage to the 100th anniversary of the first Armistice Day of World War I.



Brig. Gen. Todd Canterbury, 56th Fighter Wing commander gives a speech during the 4th annual Goodyear Veterans Day Tribute at Goodyear, Ariz., Nov. 11, 2018. Canterbury spoke about the importance of Veterans Day and what it means to serve in the armed forces.



A military veteran waves to a child during the Phoenix Veterans Day Parade in Arizona, Nov. 12, 2018. More than 2,500 people participated in the parade with floats, bands, and marching units in honor of Veterans Day.



Brig. Gen. Todd Canterbury, 56th Fighter Wing commander speaks with veterans during the 4th annual Goodyear Veterans Day Tribute event at Goodyear, Ariz., Nov. 11, 2018. The event consisted of a flyover, choir performances, poem reading, and speeches from veterans in honor of Veterans Day.



Two F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter aircraft assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing fly over Goodyear Ballpark during the 4th annual Goodyear Veterans Day Tribute event at Goodyear, Ariz., Nov. 11, 2018. The two F-16 aircraft conducted the flyover to support the Goodyear event in honor of Veterans Day.