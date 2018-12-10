The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

December 10, 2018
 

Annual Cookie Drive Sweetens Thunderbolt Lives

Airmen 1st Class Zoie Rider
Luke AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

Cookies packaged by volunteers during the Airmen Cookie Drive wait to be picked up and passed out by First Sergeants, Dec. 6, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The Luke community came together to donate more than 15,000 homemade and store-bought cookies to spread some love and holiday cheer with unaccompanied Airmen living in the dorms.

The Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Spouses Club is providing dorm residents with a taste of the holidays during the annual Airmen Cookie Drive.

The Luke Spouses Club hosted a Cookie Drive Dec. 5-6, 2018, to spread some love and holiday cheer with the unaccompanied Airmen living in the dorms. The Luke community came together to donate over 1,300 dozen homemade and store-bought cookies.

“The Cookie Drive is for the Airmen in the dorms who usually just left home or this is their first Christmas away from their friends and family,” said Donna Sylvester, Luke Spouses Club advisor. “It’s a good way to show our love and appreciation for all the hard work and dedication our Airmen exhibit on a day to day basis.”

Families from around the Luke community, various churches and the Pebblecreek community baked cookies and volunteered to distribute them to show their support for our Thunderbolts.

“It brings the Luke AFB community and the local community together to do something great for our active duty Airmen,” said Chris Wendell, Luke Spouses Club President. “I’ve talked to many Airmen and they love getting the cookies and knowing that they are being thought about.”

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

Members of the Luke Spouses Club package cookies during the Airmen Cookie Drive, Dec. 6, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Volunteers spent more than three hours packaging individual bags of cookies ranging from traditional sugar and chocolate chip cookies to ornately decorated cut-out cookies.

Volunteers spent hours packaging individual bags of various cookies for the dorm residents. The sweet treats ranged from traditional sugar and chocolate chip cookies to ornately-decorated cut-out cookies.

“The volunteers get an opportunity to show how much they really appreciate the Airmen and everything they do and the Airmen get to feel a sense of family and appreciation even though they may be far away from their own families,” said Sylvester.

Once the cookies were packaged up, respective First Sergeants picked up the cookies and hand-delivered the gifts to the Airmen’s dorm rooms.

“The First Sergeants are participating in the Cookie Drive to show our support for the Airmen who are currently living in the dorms,” said Master Sgt. Joshua Dinger, 56th Fighter Wing Staff Agencies First Sergeant. “Members in the dorms tend to be forgotten about during this time of year, and as First Sergeants we are responsible for the morale and welfare of everyone in our units.  This event shows our Airmen know we are always thinking of them and they have a family away from home.”
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

Master Sgt. Joshua Dinger, 56th Fighter Wing Staff Agencies First Sergeant, delivers cookies to a dorm resident, Dec. 6, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. First Sergeants participated in the Cookie Drive to show support for the Airmen who are currently living in the dorms and let them know that they are being thought of during the holidays.

 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

Members of the Luke Spouses Club attach hand written cards to bags of cookies, Dec. 6, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Once the cookies were packaged, respective First Sergeants picked up the cookies and hand-delivered the gifts to the Airmen’s dorm rooms.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

To view the Holiday Gift and Greeting Guide of Thunderbolt click here:

Holiday Gift and Greeting Guide

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham

Australia F-35s leave in historic launch

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham A Royal Australian Air Force airman carries supplies into a C-17 Globemaster III at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Dec. 3, 2018. The RAAF loaded the aircraft with airmen and suppli...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
luke-holiday3

Holiday Magic brings the snow, other activities to Luke

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid Children play on a pile of snow during Holiday Magic 2018, Dec. 7, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Holiday Magic is an annual base wide event where children can participat...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

The time we saved a life

F. E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, Wyo. —  As Airmen, we are constantly preparing to be ready for the worst days of our lives. We live by a fit-to-fight ethos and maintain readiness for the most extreme of emergency situations. There are times when we realize we aren’t just prepared to fight for our own...
 
Full Story »

 