December 10, 2018
 

Holiday Magic brings the snow, other activities to Luke

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

Children play on a pile of snow during Holiday Magic 2018, Dec. 7, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Holiday Magic is an annual base wide event where children can participate in events such as meeting Santa, riding in a horse-drawn carriage, and face painting.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

A Holiday Magic 2018 participant poses for a photo with Elsa, Dec. 7, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Holiday Magic is an annual event hosted by Luke AFB and its sponsors to bring holiday cheer to the children and families of Luke.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

A horse-drawn carriage loaded with passengers, prepares to trot around Fowler Park, Dec. 7, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. An orange and purple sky cascades over Holiday Magic 2018, illuminating the event that brings holiday cheer to Luke families.
 
A child admires the goats in a petting zoo during Holiday Magic 2018, Dec. 7, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Holiday Magic is set in Fowler Park, giving room for horse-drawn carriage rides, a petting zoo, snow piles and pony rides.



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


