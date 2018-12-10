Holiday Magic brings the snow, other activities to Luke

Children play on a pile of snow during Holiday Magic 2018, Dec. 7, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Holiday Magic is an annual base wide event where children can participate in events such as meeting Santa, riding in a horse-drawn carriage, and face painting.



A Holiday Magic 2018 participant poses for a photo with Elsa, Dec. 7, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Holiday Magic is an annual event hosted by Luke AFB and its sponsors to bring holiday cheer to the children and families of Luke.



A horse-drawn carriage loaded with passengers, prepares to trot around Fowler Park, Dec. 7, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. An orange and purple sky cascades over Holiday Magic 2018, illuminating the event that brings holiday cheer to Luke families.





A child admires the goats in a petting zoo during Holiday Magic 2018, Dec. 7, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Holiday Magic is set in Fowler Park, giving room for horse-drawn carriage rides, a petting zoo, snow piles and pony rides.