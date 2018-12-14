The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

December 14, 2018
 

Air Force Surgeon General visits 56th Fighter Wing Medical Group

Tags:
Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid
Luke AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

Lt. Gen. Dorothy Hogg, Air Force Surgeon General, is briefed on the 56th Medical Group’s mission, Dec. 12, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The brief included details about how the group is making a difference and how the innovations that Airmen are accomplishing are changing the Air Force from the 56th Fighter Wing.

Lt. Gen. Dorothy Hogg, Air Force Surgeon General, paid a visit to Luke Air Force Base., Ariz., on Dec. 12, 2018, where she outlined her mission, values and modernization efforts to an enthusiastic group of Airmen.

The surgeon general, tasked with leading Air Force health services, oversees all medical-related mission sets, to include advice and counsel to the Secretary of the Air Force and the Chief of Staff of the Air Force on matters regarding the health of Airmen.

During her visit, Hogg visited the 56th Medical Group and the Tactical Integrated Training and Nutrition Arena, a facility unique to Luke AFB, for an in-depth look into the human performance courses offered to ensure Air Force pilots are prepared and conditioned to handle the extreme tasks placed upon their bodies.

“Some of the highlights I’ve seen while on my visit here at the 56 MDG is the way they are going out into the operational community and taking care of Airman at that level as opposed to them having to come into the clinic,” said Hogg.

Hogg’s focus areas highlighting full-spectrum medical readiness are continually being implemented into the 56 MDG’s everyday mission.

Hogg put a goal in place to strengthen medical teams across the Air Force, which ensures that our Airmen remain mission-ready. “I hope to strengthen medical teams by first empowering them to come up with solutions,” said Hogg. “Giving them the latitude to be bold and to step outside of their comfort zone.”

Thunderbolts attended a luncheon with Hogg and were given the opportunity to ask questions about their concerns in the medical field and how they could make a change for the better.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

Lt. Gen. Dorothy Hogg, Air Force Surgeon General, receives an in-depth look at the Tactical Integrated Training and Nutrition (TITAN) Arena, Dec. 12, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Hogg was taught about how the 56th Medical Group is making strides with the human performance program for fighter pilots.

“The whole visit that I had has thoroughly impressed me with the innovation of our Airmen in the medical group,” said Hogg. “They’re not waiting for decisions or actions from me for them to change the way they do business. In every instance that I was able to engage with the Airmen, in the different clinic areas, they’re all coming up with ways to do business better.”

“The 56 MDG is unique in the Air Force due to the large fraction of patients seen daily that are retirees, which poses a challenge for our medical teams,” said Col. Daniel Lamar, 56th MDG commander.

Not only are retirees a unique challenge, Hogg also highlighted the other unique challenges facing the 56 MDG Airmen.

“What makes Luke’s 56 MDG unique is the population that they serve,” said Hogg. “This is the largest fighter training population in all of the Air Force.”

Hogg’s visit to Luke showcased how Thunderbolts are not only changing the Air Force from the 56th Fighter Wing, but doing it at an extraordinary pace. Hogg said she plans on taking some of Luke’s innovations and implementing them at other bases as a staple of how the Air Force prepares and stays medically ready.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

To view the Holiday Gift and Greeting Guide of Thunderbolt click here:

Holiday Gift and Greeting Guide

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Salutes & Awards
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Alexander Cook

Honoring the life of Capt. Stephen “Trip” Grace

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Alexander Cook A picture of Capt. Stephen “Trip” Grace is displayed during a memorial service Dec. 7, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Grace was assigned to the 61st Fighter Squadron...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham

Australia F-35s leave in historic launch

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham A Royal Australian Air Force airman carries supplies into a C-17 Globemaster III at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Dec. 3, 2018. The RAAF loaded the aircraft with airmen and suppli...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
luke-holiday3

Holiday Magic brings the snow, other activities to Luke

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid Children play on a pile of snow during Holiday Magic 2018, Dec. 7, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Holiday Magic is an annual base wide event where children can participat...
 
Full Story »

 