The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Salutes & Awards

December 14, 2018
 

Honoring the life of Capt. Stephen “Trip” Grace

Senior Airman Alexander Cook
Luke AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Alexander Cook Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Alexander Cook

A picture of Capt. Stephen “Trip” Grace is displayed during a memorial service Dec. 7, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Grace was assigned to the 61st Fighter Squadron and was recognized as the Company Grade Officer of the Year in 2018.

The life of Capt. Stephen “Trip” Grace was honored during a memorial service Dec. 7, 2018, on the 61st Fighter Squadron ramp at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., where friends and family members poured in from around the world to show their love and support.

“Captain Grace was a true fighter pilot who lived life large,” said Lt. Col. Rhett “Hero” Hierlmeier, 61st Fighter Squadron commander. “He was a phenomenally gifted instructor pilot who taught and lead by example. He crushed every single challenge the Air Force threw at him earning the respect of his friends and fellow warriors along the way.”

Grace collapsed during an evening run and passed away from an unexpected heart attack.

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Alexander Cook Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Alexander Cook

Kelsey Grace, spouse of Capt. Stephen “Trip” Grace, kisses their daughter, Georgia Grace, during Capt. Grace’s memorial service Dec. 7, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Numerous family members and friends were in attendance to honor and celebrate the life of Grace.

A graduate of St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati, Ohio, Grace received his commission with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the United States Air Force Academy in 2010. Throughout his fighter pilot training, he received the Distinguished Graduate Award twice and was named class Top Gun. As an instructor pilot in the 80th Fighter Squadron at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, he was recognized as the Squadron Instructor Pilot of the Year and was distinguished as the Outstanding Flight Contributor by his peers. He also deployed to the Middle East in support of regional stability operations in 2014.

During the ceremony, Grace’s fellow wingmen shared some of their greatest memories of him.

“Whether you’ve known him for 20 seconds when meeting him for the first time or for 20 years, I think everyone knows what a huge impact he’s made on anyone he’s ever met,” said Maj. Anthony “Bolo” Zelasko, 61st FS instructor pilot. “He was a model fighter pilot and an incredible instructor that I feel every instructor pilot and student alike would walk out of every flight with him having learned something new.”

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Alexander Cook Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Alexander Cook

A Luke Air Force Base honor guardsman plays Taps during a memorial service for Capt. Stephen “Trip” Grace Dec. 7, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Airmen from across Luke paused to honor and celebrate the life of Grace.

Capt. Grace was not only an incredible fighter pilot, he was also a great father to his daughter Georgia who he loved very much.

“Trip was a model family man that I think everyone could look up to. He always had a way of making my son laugh and smile whenever we would spend time with him and his wife,” said Zelasko.

The service came to an end as two F-35A Lightning II’s and two F-16 Fighting Falcons flew overhead in a Missing Man Formation serving as a final salute to Captain Grace.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever understand why Trip was taken from us,” said Hierlmeier. “What I do know is that during his time on earth, he made a tremendous impact on a great number of people.”
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Alexander Cook Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Alexander Cook

A fighter pilot touches Capt. Stephen “Trip” Grace’s F-35 helmet during his memorial service Dec. 7, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Numerous family members and friends were in attendance to honor and celebrate the life of Grace.

 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Alexander Cook Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Alexander Cook

Georgia Grace, daughter of Capt. Stephen “Trip” Grace, sits in front of an F-35A Lightning II dedicated in her father’s name Dec. 7, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Capt. Grace was an instructor pilot in the 61st Fighter Squadron and was twice recognized as Company Grade Officer of the Quarter.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

To view the Holiday Gift and Greeting Guide of Thunderbolt click here:

Holiday Gift and Greeting Guide

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

Air Force Surgeon General visits 56th Fighter Wing Medical Group

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid Lt. Gen. Dorothy Hogg, Air Force Surgeon General, is briefed on the 56th Medical Group’s mission, Dec. 12, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The brief included details abo...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham

Australia F-35s leave in historic launch

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham A Royal Australian Air Force airman carries supplies into a C-17 Globemaster III at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Dec. 3, 2018. The RAAF loaded the aircraft with airmen and suppli...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
luke-holiday3

Holiday Magic brings the snow, other activities to Luke

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid Children play on a pile of snow during Holiday Magic 2018, Dec. 7, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Holiday Magic is an annual base wide event where children can participat...
 
Full Story »

 