The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Salutes & Awards

December 19, 2018
 

Luke AFB recognizes 12 honor guardsmen

Tags:
Staff Sgt. Franklin Ramos
Luke AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos

Col. Robert Sylvester, 56th Mission Support Group commander, presents an Air Force Achievement Medal to Staff Sgt. Alex Jensen, Luke Air Force Base honor guardsman, during an Honor Guard Recognition Breakfast Ceremony at Luke AFB, Ariz., Dec. 12, 2018. Twelve Airmen were recognized for completing a one year commitment to the Luke AFB Honor Guard team.

Members from the Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Honor Guard were Awarded the Air Force Achievement Medal during an Honor Guard recognition breakfast ceremony Dec. 12, 2018.

12 Airmen were recognized for completing a one year commitment to the Honor Guard team.

“These 12 guardsmen have collectively supported over 1,000 military funerals and ceremonies, and over 5,000 hours of ceremonial functions both on and off base,” said Senior Airman Alejandro Barrios, Luke AFB honor guardsman and ceremony narrator.

The Luke AFB Honor Guard operates in one of the Air Force’s busiest areas of responsibility.

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos

Air Force Achievement Medals sit on a table during an Honor Guard Recognition Breakfast Ceremony at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Dec. 12, 2018. The ceremony consisted of video presentations, an invocation, breakfast, award presentations by Col. Robert Sylvester, 56th Mission Support Group commander and closing remarks by Col. Michael Richardson, 56th Fighter Wing vice commander.

“This year, the honor guard team provided 760 funeral honors while traveling over 48,000 miles within the state of Arizona,” said Barrios. “They also supported over 200 community events to include state sessions, veterans parades, professional sporting events and numerous base functions while demonstrating pride and professionalism to millions of viewers.”

The mission of Base Honor Guard is to render military honors for veterans and active duty service members at their interment ceremony.

“The rendering of military honors is a way to show the nation’s gratitude to those who, in times of war and peace, have faithfully defended our country,” said Barrios. “We are charged to preserve the sacred tradition of honoring their service.”

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos

Col. Michael Richardson, 56th Fighter Wing vice commander, provides closing remarks during an Honor Guard Recognition Breakfast Ceremony at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Dec. 12, 2018. Twelve Airmen were awarded the Air Force Achievement Medal for completing a one year commitment to the Luke AFB Honor Guard team which they supported over 1,000 military funerals and ceremonies.

The ceremony consisted of a few video presentations, an invocation, breakfast, award presentations by Col. Robert Sylvester, 56th Mission Support Group commander and closing remarks by Col. Michael Richardson, 56th Fighter Wing vice commander.

“It’s important to recognize the sacrifice and discipline that you have shown as the Luke AFB Honor Guard and the heritage of this base. Precision, fitness, decorum, legacy and heritage, I would say, are the fundamental military traditions,” said Richardson. “Your willingness not only to serve our great nation but to honor our service in the way that you have served in honor guard exemplifies these traditions to such a high degree. From some of the most interesting and cheerful times to some of the most heartbreaking times you are there so thank you for representing everything that our flag stands for.”



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

To view the Holiday Gift and Greeting Guide of Thunderbolt click here:

Holiday Gift and Greeting Guide

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
luke-toys3

Toys for Tots Delivers Holiday Cheer

Courtesy photograph U.S. Marine Corps Reserve members stand with volunteers at a toy collection point in Phoenix, Ariz. Toys were gathered throughout the state from October to December, and will be distributed to more than 300 ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

Air Force Surgeon General visits 56th Fighter Wing Medical Group

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid Lt. Gen. Dorothy Hogg, Air Force Surgeon General, is briefed on the 56th Medical Group’s mission, Dec. 12, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The brief included details abo...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Salutes & Awards
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Alexander Cook

Honoring the life of Capt. Stephen “Trip” Grace

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Alexander Cook A picture of Capt. Stephen “Trip” Grace is displayed during a memorial service Dec. 7, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Grace was assigned to the 61st Fighter Squadron...
 
Full Story »

 