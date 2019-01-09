The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


2019 Honorary Commander’s tour Luke

luke-commander1

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

Honorary Commanders stand on top of the air traffic control tower during a base tour at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 8, 2019. The Honorary Commanders watched as F-35A Lightning IIs and F-16 Fighting Falcons took off for training missions.
 

luke-commander2

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

Brig. Gen Todd Canterbury, 56th Fighter Wing Commander, provides a wing mission brief to the Honorary Commanders at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 8, 2019. The briefing provided an overview of how we train the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat ready Airmen.
 

luke-commander3

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

Honorary Commanders receive a briefing on the F-35A Lightning II during a base tour at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 8, 2019. Honorary Commanders are influential members of the communities surrounding Luke that get to experience life on base and the effort that goes into training the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat-ready Airmen.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

To view the Holiday Gift and Greeting Guide of Thunderbolt click here:

Holiday Gift and Greeting Guide

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


