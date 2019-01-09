2019 Honorary Commander’s tour Luke

Honorary Commanders stand on top of the air traffic control tower during a base tour at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 8, 2019. The Honorary Commanders watched as F-35A Lightning IIs and F-16 Fighting Falcons took off for training missions.



Brig. Gen Todd Canterbury, 56th Fighter Wing Commander, provides a wing mission brief to the Honorary Commanders at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 8, 2019. The briefing provided an overview of how we train the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat ready Airmen.



Honorary Commanders receive a briefing on the F-35A Lightning II during a base tour at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 8, 2019. Honorary Commanders are influential members of the communities surrounding Luke that get to experience life on base and the effort that goes into training the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat-ready Airmen.