Aviation-themed playground opens

Leadership from the 56th Fighter Wing participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony, officially opening a new playground at Fowler Park, Jan. 9, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The imaginative and aviation-themed playground is designed for children ages 2-12 and includes many sensory-stimulating and fitness activities.



A new playground at Fowler Park was officially opened Jan. 9, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The play equipment contains many custom aviation-themed and educational panels such as pilot instruments, a nose cone, cockpit navigator, wing base, fuselage door and U.S. Air Force insignia.



A young Thunderbolt smiles after riding down a slide at the new Fowler Park playground, Jan. 9, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. All seven of the sensory play requirements have been achieved throughout the playground, allowing children to integrate and develop the senses and skills necessary to engage, change and impact the world around them.