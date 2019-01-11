The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

January 11, 2019
 

Aviation-themed playground opens

Luke-playground1

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

Leadership from the 56th Fighter Wing participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony, officially opening a new playground at Fowler Park, Jan. 9, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The imaginative and aviation-themed playground is designed for children ages 2-12 and includes many sensory-stimulating and fitness activities.
 

Luke-playground2

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

A new playground at Fowler Park was officially opened Jan. 9, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The play equipment contains many custom aviation-themed and educational panels such as pilot instruments, a nose cone, cockpit navigator, wing base, fuselage door and U.S. Air Force insignia.
 

Luke-playground3

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

A young Thunderbolt smiles after riding down a slide at the new Fowler Park playground, Jan. 9, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. All seven of the sensory play requirements have been achieved throughout the playground, allowing children to integrate and develop the senses and skills necessary to engage, change and impact the world around them.



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


