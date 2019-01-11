National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Senior Airman Amber Gordon, 56th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, poses for a portrait with her MWD, Boss, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 7, 2019. The MWD handler is responsible for protecting and defending military installations with their loyal canine partner by their side.



Senior Airman Amber Gordon, 56th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, poses for a portrait at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 7, 2019. Roughly 2,300 Department of Defense canines are stationed around the world alongside their human counterparts.



Senior Airman Zachory Boozel, 56th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, poses with his MWD, DC, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 7, 2019. MWD’s and their handlers protect approximately 7,000 personnel at Luke.



Senior Airman Zachory Boozel, 56th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, poses for a portrait at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Jan. 7, 2019. Roughly 2,300 Department of Defense canines are stationed around the world alongside their human counterparts.



Staff Sgt. Nathan Rust, 56th Security Forces Squadron combat arms instructor, poses for a portrait at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 8, 2019. Rust has been an instructor for eight years and is responsible for qualifying Airmen in combat arms training.



Staff Sgt. Nathan Rust, 56th Security Forces combat arms instructor, poses for a portrait at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 8, 2019. Rust has been an instructor for eight years and ensures Airmen are qualified to properly fire and maintain weapon safety.