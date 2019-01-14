The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

January 14, 2019
 

56th Fighter Wing hosts quarterly Load Crew Competition

luke-load-crew1

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Leala Marquez

The 310th Aircraft Maintenance Unit load crew team accepts a trophy after the 56th Fighter Wing Quarterly Load Crew Competition at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 10, 2019. The team won the competition by loading two inert bombs on an aircraft in the shortest amount of time with highest level of accuracy.
 

luke-load-crew2

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

Staff Sgt. Albert Banks and Senior Airman Nadiya Frick, 309th Aircraft Maintenance Unit load crew team members, load an inert bomb onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 10, 2019. The 56th Fighter Wing Quarterly Load Crew Competition is designed to encourage friendly competition among load crew members and enable them to display the high skill level at which they operate.
 

luke-load-crew3

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

Staff Sgt. Albert Banks, 309th Aircraft Maintenance Unit load crew chief, attaches fins to an inert missile during the 56th Fighter Wing Quarterly Load Crew Competition at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 10, 2019. Six different AMUs from Team Luke competed in the competition which evaluates technical proficiency, safety procedures and overall time to load munitions onto respective aircraft.
 

luke-load-crew4

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

Airman 1st Class Joshua Elias, 309th Aircraft Maintenance Unit load crew team member, prepares to affix an inert bomb to an F-16 Fighting Falcon during the 56th Fighter Wing Quarterly Load Crew Competition at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 10, 2019. Elias and his teammates loaded munitions onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon to try and earn the fastest time with the highest level of accuracy in the competition.
 

luke-load-crew5

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Caleb Worpel

Staff Sgt. Tyler Bradley and Airman Amanda Knutson, 63rd Aircraft Maintenance Unit load crew team members, prepare an inert bomb for loading onto an F-35A Lightning II at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 10, 2019. Bradley and Knutson loaded munitions onto an F-35A Lightning II to earn the fastest time with the highest level of accuracy in the 56th Fighter Wing Quarterly Load Crew Competition.
 

luke-load-crew6

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Caleb Worpel

Airman Amanda Knutson, 63rd Aircraft Maintenance Unit load crew team member, drives a bomb loader to pick up inert munitions at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 10, 2019. Knutson and her teammates placed second in the 56th Fighter Wing Quarterly Load Crew Competition.
 

luke-load-crew7

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Caleb Worpel

Airman 1st Class Dillin Mattos, 63rd Aircraft Maintenance Unit load crew team member, guides an inert missile tonto an F-35A Lightning II during the 56th Fighter Wing Quarterly Load Crew Competition at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 10, 2019. The load crew competition is designed to encourage friendly competition among load crew members and enable them to display the high skill level at which they operate.
 

luke-load-crew8

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Leala Marquez

Senior Airman Jason Cambara, 310th Aircraft Maintenance Unit load crew member, adjusts an inert bomb at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 10, 2019. Cambara and his team loaded munitions on to an F-16 Fighting Falcon during the 56th Fighter Wing Quarterly Load Crew Competition.
 

luke-load-crew9

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Leala Marquez

Staff Sgt. Ralphy Rosado, 310th Aircraft Maintenance Unit load crew chief, ushers an inert bomb into position for loading onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Luke Air Force Base Ariz., Jan. 10, 2019. Rosado and his team won first place in the 56th Fighter Wing Quarterly Load Crew Competition.
 

luke-load-crew10

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Leala Marquez

Airman 1st Class Nicholas Hyatt, 310th Aircraft Maintenance Unit load crew team member, prepares an F-16 Fighting Falcon for munition loading at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 10, 2019. Hyatt was participating in the 56th Fighter Wing Quarterly Load Crew Competition, in which teams of three load an aircraft with inert munition to compete for the shortest time and highest accuracy.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

To view the Holiday Gift and Greeting Guide of Thunderbolt click here:

Holiday Gift and Greeting Guide

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Salutes & Awards
Luke-law-enforcement1

National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Alexander Cook Senior Airman Amber Gordon, 56th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, poses for a portrait with her MWD, Boss, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 7, 2019. ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Luke-playground3

Aviation-themed playground opens

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider Leadership from the 56th Fighter Wing participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony, officially opening a new playground at Fowler Park, Jan. 9, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz....
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
luke-commander1

2019 Honorary Commander’s tour Luke

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid Honorary Commanders stand on top of the air traffic control tower during a base tour at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 8, 2019. The Honorary Commanders watched as F-35A Ligh...
 
Full Story »

 