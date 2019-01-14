56th Fighter Wing hosts quarterly Load Crew Competition

The 310th Aircraft Maintenance Unit load crew team accepts a trophy after the 56th Fighter Wing Quarterly Load Crew Competition at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 10, 2019. The team won the competition by loading two inert bombs on an aircraft in the shortest amount of time with highest level of accuracy.



Staff Sgt. Albert Banks and Senior Airman Nadiya Frick, 309th Aircraft Maintenance Unit load crew team members, load an inert bomb onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 10, 2019. The 56th Fighter Wing Quarterly Load Crew Competition is designed to encourage friendly competition among load crew members and enable them to display the high skill level at which they operate.



Staff Sgt. Albert Banks, 309th Aircraft Maintenance Unit load crew chief, attaches fins to an inert missile during the 56th Fighter Wing Quarterly Load Crew Competition at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 10, 2019. Six different AMUs from Team Luke competed in the competition which evaluates technical proficiency, safety procedures and overall time to load munitions onto respective aircraft.



Airman 1st Class Joshua Elias, 309th Aircraft Maintenance Unit load crew team member, prepares to affix an inert bomb to an F-16 Fighting Falcon during the 56th Fighter Wing Quarterly Load Crew Competition at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 10, 2019. Elias and his teammates loaded munitions onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon to try and earn the fastest time with the highest level of accuracy in the competition.



Staff Sgt. Tyler Bradley and Airman Amanda Knutson, 63rd Aircraft Maintenance Unit load crew team members, prepare an inert bomb for loading onto an F-35A Lightning II at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 10, 2019. Bradley and Knutson loaded munitions onto an F-35A Lightning II to earn the fastest time with the highest level of accuracy in the 56th Fighter Wing Quarterly Load Crew Competition.



Airman Amanda Knutson, 63rd Aircraft Maintenance Unit load crew team member, drives a bomb loader to pick up inert munitions at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 10, 2019. Knutson and her teammates placed second in the 56th Fighter Wing Quarterly Load Crew Competition.



Airman 1st Class Dillin Mattos, 63rd Aircraft Maintenance Unit load crew team member, guides an inert missile tonto an F-35A Lightning II during the 56th Fighter Wing Quarterly Load Crew Competition at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 10, 2019. The load crew competition is designed to encourage friendly competition among load crew members and enable them to display the high skill level at which they operate.



Senior Airman Jason Cambara, 310th Aircraft Maintenance Unit load crew member, adjusts an inert bomb at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 10, 2019. Cambara and his team loaded munitions on to an F-16 Fighting Falcon during the 56th Fighter Wing Quarterly Load Crew Competition.



Staff Sgt. Ralphy Rosado, 310th Aircraft Maintenance Unit load crew chief, ushers an inert bomb into position for loading onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Luke Air Force Base Ariz., Jan. 10, 2019. Rosado and his team won first place in the 56th Fighter Wing Quarterly Load Crew Competition.



Airman 1st Class Nicholas Hyatt, 310th Aircraft Maintenance Unit load crew team member, prepares an F-16 Fighting Falcon for munition loading at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 10, 2019. Hyatt was participating in the 56th Fighter Wing Quarterly Load Crew Competition, in which teams of three load an aircraft with inert munition to compete for the shortest time and highest accuracy.