The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

January 18, 2019
 

New 56th Communications Squadron facility to open in 2020

Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid
Luke AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

Oscar Siqueiros, Army Corps of Engineers project manager discusses building plans for the new 56th Communication Squadron building, Jan. 14, 2019 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The new facility offers an exponential amount of space with its two-story floor plan and open spaces.

Construction began on a new 56th Communications Squadron building at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., in March 2018, to allow more space and updated facilities for Airmen.

The new facility is in the beginning phases of construction and scheduled to be operational in March 2020. Once completed, Thunderbolts from CS will move in and expand their capabilities to properly maintain the 56th Fighter Wing’s network security.

“The Communications Squadron is currently spread out in three different buildings,” said Chief Master Sgt. Aaron Sanchez, CS superintendent. “Collocating will improve their communication and support of their customers, the Airmen of Luke.”

Currently, the Airmen of the CS are found in some of the oldest buildings on base, making some aspects of their mission difficult to efficiently carry out.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

A masonry worker with the Army Corps of Engineers applies grout to concrete blocks, Jan. 14, 2019 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The concrete blocks are making the inner wall of a new 56th Communication Squadron building, which is currently in the beginning phase of construction.

The conditions of the previous facilities kept Airmen from reaching maximum potential. Being physically separated caused a lack of streamlined communication amongst the communications professionals.

In addition to Airmen being together the new facility will house the base records in a more reliable and secure location. Currently base records are kept in an old building. Once the new facility is completed, records will be easier accessed and maintained.

The new building will ensure future upgrades to the Luke communication infrastructure are easily implemented and prepared for the ever-changing technology climate.

Oscar Siqueiros, Army Corps of Engineers project manager said things are going smooth and there have been no major delays or concerns.

The new facility increases the capabilities of cyber warfare Airmen to prevent the exploitation of potential vulnerabilities in the base’s network as it trains the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat-ready Airmen.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

A masonry worker with the Army Corps of Engineers walks across scaffolding on the construction site of the 56th Communications Squadron building, Jan. 14, 2019 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The new building is scheduled to be completed and the squadron is scheduled to move in as soon as March 2020.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

To view the Holiday Gift and Greeting Guide of Thunderbolt click here:

Holiday Gift and Greeting Guide

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Commentary

New Year’s Resolution: Read about the past for the future

It’s a common refrain today: People don’t read anymore. Gone, it seems, are the days of printed newspapers, as subscriptions have steadily declined and many daily publications have disappeared. It seems all but certain that we live in an era of headlines and newsfeed snippets that offer information designed for the passing glance at phone...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

U.S. military says service members killed in Syria blast

Two U.S. service members, one Department of Defense civilian and one contractor supporting DOD were killed and three service members were injured while conducting a local engagement in Manbij, Syria, Jan. 16, 2019. The troops were killed in an explosion while conducting a routine patrol in Syria, the U.S. military said, an attack that came...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
luke-load-crew5

56th Fighter Wing hosts quarterly Load Crew Competition

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Leala Marquez The 310th Aircraft Maintenance Unit load crew team accepts a trophy after the 56th Fighter Wing Quarterly Load Crew Competition at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 10, 2019...
 
Full Story »

 