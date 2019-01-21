The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

January 21, 2019
 

Team Luke honors life, legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

luke-MLK1

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Caleb Worpel

Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing participate in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day remembrance march at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 18, 2019. The march was a re-enactment of three protest marches which took place during the Civil Rights Movement in Selma, Ala., 1965.
 

luke-MLK2

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Caleb Worpel

Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing participate in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day remembrance march at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 18, 2019. Martin Luther King Jr. has been celebrated the third Monday in January as a federal holiday since 1986.
 

luke-MLK3

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Caleb Worpel

Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing participate in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day remembrance march at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 18, 2019. Approximately 70 Airmen participated in the march which honored the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
 

luke-MLK4

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Caleb Worpel

Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing participate in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day remembrance march at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 18, 2019. Thunderbolts organized the special observance march to take place three days prior to the federal holiday celebrated Jan. 21 , 2019.
 

luke-MLK5

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Caleb Worpel

Retired Col. Richard “Dick” Toliver gives a speech during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day remembrance ceremony at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 18, 2019. Toliver personally met MLK several times during the Civil Rights Movement and shared his experiences with Luke Airmen.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

To view the Holiday Gift and Greeting Guide of Thunderbolt click here:

Holiday Gift and Greeting Guide

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Health & Safety
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

Five new Critical Care, Emergency Trauma nurses ready to provide care

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider Critical Care and Emergency Trauma Nursing Fellowship Class 18A graduates stand with Lt. Col. John Beshai, 944th Aeromedical Staging Squadron flight surgeon and guest speaker,...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

New 56th Communications Squadron facility to open in 2020

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid Oscar Siqueiros, Army Corps of Engineers project manager discusses building plans for the new 56th Communication Squadron building, Jan. 14, 2019 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz....
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

New Year’s Resolution: Read about the past for the future

It’s a common refrain today: People don’t read anymore. Gone, it seems, are the days of printed newspapers, as subscriptions have steadily declined and many daily publications have disappeared. It seems all but certain that we live in an era of headlines and newsfeed snippets that offer information designed for the passing glance at phone...
 
Full Story »

 