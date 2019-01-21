Team Luke honors life, legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing participate in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day remembrance march at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 18, 2019. The march was a re-enactment of three protest marches which took place during the Civil Rights Movement in Selma, Ala., 1965.



Retired Col. Richard “Dick” Toliver gives a speech during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day remembrance ceremony at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Jan. 18, 2019. Toliver personally met MLK several times during the Civil Rights Movement and shared his experiences with Luke Airmen.