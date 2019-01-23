The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Air Force

January 23, 2019
 

Air Force announces fiscal year 2019 aviation bonuses

The Air Force announced Jan. 23 the details of the fiscal year 2019 Aviation Bonus program.

The fiscal 2019 AvB program is designed to augment continuing aircrew retention efforts across the Air Force, by offering experienced aviators bonuses for signing tier-based contracts, ranging from three to 12 years of continued service.

Congress raised the annual maximum aviation bonus from $25,000 to $35,000 in the fiscal 2017 National Defense Authorization Act and required the Air Force to present aviation bonuses based on a business case analysis. The Air Force evaluates its rated inventory every year to ensure the AvB program is tailored to meet the service’s needs.

For the fiscal 2019 RegAF program, the following bonus amounts and contract lengths are being offered to active duty aviators whose initial undergraduate flying training service commitment expires in fiscal 2019:

• Bomber pilots (11B), fighter pilots (11F) and mobility pilots (11M)

  • Annual payments of $35,000 for contract lengths of three to 12 years
  • Lump-sum, up-front payment options of $100,000 exist for seven to nine year contracts and $200,000 for 10-12 year contracts

• Remotely piloted aircraft pilots (18X/11U) and special operations forces pilots (11S)

  • Annual payments of $35,000 for contract lengths of three to twelve years

• Command and control/intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance pilots (11R) and combat search and rescue fixed wing pilots (11H)

  • Annual payments of $30,000 for contract lengths of three to nine years and $35,000 for contract lengths of 10-12 years
  • A lump-sum, up-front payment option of $100,000 exists for seven to nine year contracts

• Combat search and rescue rotary wing pilots (11H)

  • Annual payments of $25,000 for contract lengths of three to nine years

• Combat systems officers (12X) and air battle managers (13B)

  • Annual payments of $20,000 for contract lengths of three to six years and $25,000 for contract lengths of seven to nine years

For aviators whose contracts have expired or who have never signed a previous AvB agreement, the following bonus amounts and contract lengths are being offered:

• Pilots (11X) and RPA pilots (11U/12U/13U/18X)

  • Annual payments of $25,000 to $35,000 based on the three to six year rates of the member’s core community identification as set above for contract lengths ranging from three to nine years
  • Contracts may not extend the Airman beyond 24 years of aviation service

• Combat systems officers (12X) and air battle managers (13B)

  • Annual payments of $20,000 for contract lengths of three to five years
  • Eligible Airmen must have 19 years or greater of total active federal military Service and contracts may not extend the Airman beyond 24 years of aviation service

The application window for Airmen interested in applying for the fiscal 2019 AvB program will be open until Aug. 30, 2019. For full eligibility requirements and details about program changes in fiscal 2019, Airmen should visit the myPers website at https://mypers.af.mil.



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


