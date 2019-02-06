Mountain Home AFB civic leaders visit Luke

Senior Airman Armond Conner, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron nondestructive inspection journeyman, teaches C.D. Houston, Mountain Home Military Affairs Committee board member, how to detect cracks in a metal plate, Jan. 31, 2019 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The gap between communities and bases closes when civic leaders get a chance to learn about the amazing things Airmen do each day.





Civic Leaders from Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, receive a tour of the flightline and learn about an F-35A Lightning II, Jan. 31, 2019 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The civic leaders spent time learning how F-35 pilots are trained allowing them have a better understanding of the Air Force mission.



Capt. Andrew “Dojo” Olson, F-35A Lightning II Demo Team commander and pilot, practices the new F-35 demonstration, Jan. 31, 2019 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Civic leaders from Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, were able to watch the practice while they spent 2 days learning how Luke trains fighter pilots.



Civic Leaders from Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, load onto a C-17 Globemaster III to travel home, Jan. 31, 2019 at Luke AFB, Ariz. The civic leaders received a tour of Luke to include: the 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron fabrication flight, the 63rd Fighter Squadron, the Air Traffic Control Tower and the F-35A Lightning II Academic Training Center.



A C-17 Globemaster III takes off for Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, at dusk, Jan. 31, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The C-17 has a wingspan of 169 feet and a length of 174 feet, making it the largest jet in the Air Force, with the primary function of troop and cargo transport.



A C-17 Globemaster III pilot conducts a final pre-flight check before take-off, Jan. 31, 2019 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The C-17 from the 62d Airlift Wing Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., transported the civic leaders giving them a glimpse into the strategic airlift mission of the Air Force.