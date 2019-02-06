The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


February 6, 2019
 

Mountain Home AFB civic leaders visit Luke

luke-civic1

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

Senior Airman Armond Conner, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron nondestructive inspection journeyman, teaches C.D. Houston, Mountain Home Military Affairs Committee board member, how to detect cracks in a metal plate, Jan. 31, 2019 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The gap between communities and bases closes when civic leaders get a chance to learn about the amazing things Airmen do each day.
 
luke-civic2
Civic Leaders from Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, receive a tour of the flightline and learn about an F-35A Lightning II, Jan. 31, 2019 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The civic leaders spent time learning how F-35 pilots are trained allowing them have a better understanding of the Air Force mission.
 

luke-civic3

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

Capt. Andrew “Dojo” Olson, F-35A Lightning II Demo Team commander and pilot, practices the new F-35 demonstration, Jan. 31, 2019 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Civic leaders from Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, were able to watch the practice while they spent 2 days learning how Luke trains fighter pilots.
 

luke-civic4

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

Civic Leaders from Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, load onto a C-17 Globemaster III to travel home, Jan. 31, 2019 at Luke AFB, Ariz. The civic leaders received a tour of Luke to include: the 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron fabrication flight, the 63rd Fighter Squadron, the Air Traffic Control Tower and the F-35A Lightning II Academic Training Center.
 

luke-civic5

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

A C-17 Globemaster III takes off for Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, at dusk, Jan. 31, 2018 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The C-17 has a wingspan of 169 feet and a length of 174 feet, making it the largest jet in the Air Force, with the primary function of troop and cargo transport.
 

luke-civic6

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

A C-17 Globemaster III pilot conducts a final pre-flight check before take-off, Jan. 31, 2019 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The C-17 from the 62d Airlift Wing Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., transported the civic leaders giving them a glimpse into the strategic airlift mission of the Air Force.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

Click on the link above to read the Feb. 1 issue on your computer or mobile device. Here are some stories we have prepared for you this week:

  • EMS works behind the scenes to put aircraft in the sky: page 3
  • Stressed on the job? Resiliency skills can help: page 5
  • Sam Johnson, the Hanoi Hilton and the “Alcatraz Gang”: page 8
  • Photo feature: Team Luke honors Dr. King: pages 10 & 11
  • Using your cell behind the wheel in Glendale will cost you: page 12
 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


