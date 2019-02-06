The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

February 6, 2019
 

Netherlands defense chief visits Luke

luke-dutch1

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jacob Wongwai

Netherlands Chief of Defense Lt. Adm. Rob Bauer, arrives at Luke Air Force Base Ariz., Jan 30, 2019. Bauer learned about the Luke AFB F-35A training mission and the work being done to stand up the 308th Fighter Squadron where the Dutch will train alongside U.S. and Danish pilots.
 
luke-dutch2
Netherlands Chief of Defense, Lt. Adm. Rob Bauer, is greeted by Chief Master Sgt Ronald Thompson, 56th Fighter Wing command chief at Luke Air Force Base Ariz., Jan 30, 2019. Bauer visited the reactivated 308th Fighter Squadron to learn how U.S. and Dutch pilots partner to train the world’s best F-35 pilots.
 

luke-dutch3

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jacob Wongwai

Brig. Gen. Todd Canterbury, 56th Fighter Wing commander, welcomes Netherlands Chief of Defense, Lt. Adm. Rob Bauer at Luke Air Force Base Ariz., Jan 30, 2019. Bauer visited the base to familiarize himself with the wing’s F-35A training mission as the first Dutch F-35 pilots recently began training in the 308th Fighter Squadron.
 

luke-dutch4

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jacob Wongwai

Netherlands Chief of Defense, Lt. Adm. Rob Bauer, receives a mission brief from 56th Fighter Wing leadership at Luke Air Force Base Ariz., Jan 30, 2019. Brig. Gen. Todd Canterbury discussed the wing’s F-35A training mission and the various partnerships that Luke AFB has.
 

luke-dutch5

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jacob Wongwai

Netherlands Chief of Defense, Lt. Adm. Rob Bauer, toured the new 308th Fighter Squadron at Luke Air Force Base Ariz., Jan 30, 2019. The 308th FS leadership showcased the new facility that houses Dutch F-35s and pilots.
 

luke-dutch6

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Jacob Wongwai

Netherlands Chief of Defense, Lt. Adm. Rob Bauer, observes an F-35A Lightning II taxing at Luke Air Force Base Ariz., Jan 30, 2019. The Netherlands is one of 10 nations that trains alongside US pilots in the F-16 and F-35 at Luke AFB.



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


