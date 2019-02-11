The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

February 11, 2019
 

Base’s roster of F-35s increasing; spike in noise complaints

Tags:
AP
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Alexander Cook Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Alexander Cook

Capt. Andrew “Dojo” Olson, F-35 Demonstration Team pilot and commander performs a high-speed vertical climb during an F-35 Demo practice at Luke Air Force, Base. Ariz., Jan. 16, 2019. The new aerobatic demonstration consists of 14 maneuvers which will showcase the F-35A Lightning II’s raw power and precision.

Luke Air Force Base’s roster of F-35s has grown and that means more noise around the pilot-training installation on the west side of metro Phoenix.

The base now has 85 F-35s, well en route to its planned full complement of 144, and the base in January reached a milestone of more than 1,000 flights from the base in one month, the Arizona Republic reported.

January also saw the base record a dramatic increase in noise complaints from people living around the base in Glendale.

Luke spokeswoman Becky Heyse wouldn’t provide the specific number of complaints in January but said the number so far in February seemed more normal.

Luke had said in late 2018 there were about 80 in all of that year.

Heyse said Luke officials are asking residents for their continued support. “The program has been as successful as it has been because we have this community support,” she said.

F-35s are louder than the F-16s that long-time residents living near Luke may have been used to, but Heyse said Luke officials can only guess why complaints jumped in January.

Those guesses include considering that it was colder, and planes sound louder when it’s cold. The base shut down one of two runways for construction in January, which may have changed what certain residents heard. And there weren’t as many flights taking place in December during the holidays, so in January residents may have been more inclined to notice when flights picked back up again.

Surprise City Councilman Chris Judd, who has lived near Luke for about 15 years, said he hasn’t noticed an increase in flights lately.

He said noise from the flights is “just part of living” in the area.

Judd said his neighbors don’t complain to him about the noise. In fact, he said, complaining about it is “almost socially unacceptable.”

Luke is one of two Air Force bases where the Air Force trains F-35 pilots. Eglin Air Force Base in Florida is the other. Other Air Force bases where F-35s are flown include Nellis in Nevada and Hill in Utah.

Luke’s role in training F-35 pilots is ramping up as it phases out its F-16 program. The base has 77 F-16s after dropping from a peak of more than 200.
Luke trains pilots from around the world, including from Australia, Norway, Italy, Turkey and the Netherlands.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

Click on the link above to read the Feb. 1 issue on your computer or mobile device. Here are some stories we have prepared for you this week:

  • EMS works behind the scenes to put aircraft in the sky: page 3
  • Stressed on the job? Resiliency skills can help: page 5
  • Sam Johnson, the Hanoi Hilton and the “Alcatraz Gang”: page 8
  • Photo feature: Team Luke honors Dr. King: pages 10 & 11
  • Using your cell behind the wheel in Glendale will cost you: page 12
 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Technology
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

Metals Technology: Innovating the future of airpower

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider A 5-axis computer numerical control machine mills a piece of metal for an F-35A Lightning II, Feb. 6, 2019 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Metals technology uses this equipment ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Alexander Cook

F-35 Demo Team develops new ground performance

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Alexander Cook Staff Sgt. Paul Ogletree, F-35A Lighting II Demonstration Team dedicated crew chief, (left) and Tech. Sgt. Michael Couture, F-35 Demo Team lead (right) sprint to their positi...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
luke-civic3

Mountain Home AFB civic leaders visit Luke

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid Senior Airman Armond Conner, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron nondestructive inspection journeyman, teaches C.D. Houston, Mountain Home Military Affairs Committee board mem...
 
Full Story »

 