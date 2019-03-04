GCU hosts Luke leadership, families: Honors military members, their service to America

Senior Airman Timothy Orr, 944th Operations Group, Detachment 2 aviation resource manager, sings “God Bless America” before a Grand Canyon University basketball game, Feb. 27, 2019 in Phoenix, Ariz. GCU hosted Luke Air Force Base leadership and families honoring military members and their service to America.



Brig. Gen. Todd Canterbury, 56th Fighter Wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. Ronald Thompson, 56th FW command chief, sit with their families at a Grand Canyon University basketball game, Feb. 27, 2019 in Phoenix, Ariz. Luke Air Force Base leadership were invited to speak at and watch the military appreciation game.



Brig. Gen. Todd Canterbury, 56th Fighter Wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. Ronald Thompson, 56th FW command chief, speak in front of Grand Canyon University students and alumni at a tailgate, Feb. 27, 2019 in Phoenix, Ariz. Canterbury and Thompson participate in community events to show support and foster relationships.



Brig. Gen. Todd Canterbury, 56th Fighter Wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. Ronald Thompson, 56th FW command chief, speak with Grand Canyon University Alumni at a tailgate, Feb. 27, 2019 in Phoenix, Ariz. The basketball game honored military members and their service to America.