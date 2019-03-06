19th AF commander visits Luke

Maj. Gen. Patrick Doherty, 19th Air Force commander, talks with Col. Gregory Hutson, 56th Maintenance Group commander, March 4, 2019 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Hutson introduced Doherty to the Lightning Integrated Technician program, a new way of doing maintenance on the F-35.



Maj. Gen. Patrick Doherty, 19th Air Force commander, discusses new maintenance innovations with Airmen assigned to the 62nd Fighter Squadron and 62nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit, March 4, 2019 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Doherty is responsible for 45 percent of the Air Force’s annual flying hour program.



Maj. Gen. Patrick Doherty, 19th Air Force commander, engages in discussion with pilots and Airmen from the 62nd Fighter Squadron and 62nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit, March 4, 2019 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. While visiting the base and interacting with Airmen, Doherty gained firsthand insight into the way Luke strengthens alliances and partnerships in the F-35A Lightning II program.



Maj. Gen. Patrick Doherty, 19th Air Force commander, speaks with two Airmen involved with the Lightning Integrate Technician program March 4, 2019 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The Airmen spoke on challenges and rewards of being involved in the program as well as introducing a possible new uniform for LIT technicians.