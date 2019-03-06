The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


19th AF commander visits Luke

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

Maj. Gen. Patrick Doherty, 19th Air Force commander, talks with Col. Gregory Hutson, 56th Maintenance Group commander, March 4, 2019 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Hutson introduced Doherty to the Lightning Integrated Technician program, a new way of doing maintenance on the F-35.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

Maj. Gen. Patrick Doherty, 19th Air Force commander, discusses new maintenance innovations with Airmen assigned to the 62nd Fighter Squadron and 62nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit, March 4, 2019 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Doherty is responsible for 45 percent of the Air Force’s annual flying hour program.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

Maj. Gen. Patrick Doherty, 19th Air Force commander, engages in discussion with pilots and Airmen from the 62nd Fighter Squadron and 62nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit, March 4, 2019 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. While visiting the base and interacting with Airmen, Doherty gained firsthand insight into the way Luke strengthens alliances and partnerships in the F-35A Lightning II program.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

Maj. Gen. Patrick Doherty, 19th Air Force commander, speaks with two Airmen involved with the Lightning Integrate Technician program March 4, 2019 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The Airmen spoke on challenges and rewards of being involved in the program as well as introducing a possible new uniform for LIT technicians.



 

  • EMS works behind the scenes to put aircraft in the sky: page 3
  • Stressed on the job? Resiliency skills can help: page 5
  • Sam Johnson, the Hanoi Hilton and the “Alcatraz Gang”: page 8
  • Photo feature: Team Luke honors Dr. King: pages 10 & 11
  • Using your cell behind the wheel in Glendale will cost you: page 12
 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service at 10:30 a.m at LCC and Traditional service at 9:00 a.m. at COM

Buddhist Study Group meets every 4th Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship.


