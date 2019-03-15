The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

March 15, 2019
 

Airpower Foundation visits Luke

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

Members of the Airpower Foundation pose for a group photo in front of an F-35A Lightning II, March 8, 2019 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Tour members included two Medal of Honor recipients, five Purple Heart recipients and an assortment of veterans from every branch of the military.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

Medal of Honor recipients Donald Ballard and John Baca pose for a photo with Col. Michael Richardson, 56th Fighter Wing vice commander and Chief Master Sgt. Ronald Thompson, 56th FW command chief, March 8, 2019 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Ballard and Baca visited the base with the Airpower Foundation, a non-profit organization that supports wounded warriors, veterans and children who have lost parents in a war.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

Brig. Gen. Todd Canterbury, 56th Fighter Wing commander, places his F-35A Lightning II helmet on an Airpower Foundation member during a base tour, March 8, 2019 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The foundation visited multiple locations at Luke including the F-35 Academic Training Center and the 56th Maintenance Group weapons standardization to learn more about the wing mission of training the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat ready Airmen.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

Click on the link above to read the March 1 issue on your computer or mobile device. Here are some stories we have prepared for you this week:

  • New air traffic control training improves retention rates: page 3
  • F-35 demo team develops new ground performance: page 5
  • Lightning Integrated Technicians aid continuity of F-35 operations: page 8
  • Luke Chapel Lent/ Easter worship schedule: page 13
  • At Ease/ Luke Events Guide: included in this issue
 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service at 10:30 a.m at LCC and Traditional service at 9:00 a.m. at COM

Buddhist Study Group meets every 4th Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Leala Marquez

New CATM facility to train combat ready Airmen

Valerie Berube, community partnerships director at Luke Air Force Base, fires a rifle at the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Firing Range in Buckeye, Ariz., Feb. 25, 2019. Berube is a key member in the partnership between Lu...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Events

Women’s history month is celebrated across Luke

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid Senior Master Sgt. Michael Olmstead, 56th Operations Support Squadron superintendent, stands with Caroline Kilgore, a local “Rosie,” March 8, 2019 at Luke Air Force Base, ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local

Ask the Chief, times two

It’s been said by many that “marriage is hard work,” but when you’ve got the right pair anything is possible. Chief Master Sergeant Rochelle Hemingway, 56th Medical Operations Squadron Superintendent, and Chief Master Sergeant Dominic Hemingway, 56th Maintenance Group Superintendent, are on opposite ends of the flightline at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., but they...
 
Full Story »

 