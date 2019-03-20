The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


March of the Fallen held to remember heroes who passed

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Leala Marquez

Participants in the March of the Fallen ruck march climb a hill in Buckeye, Ariz., March 16, 2019. Attendees rucked 4.5 miles to honor fallen troops and to give back to the community, by filling their bags with canned foods that were donated to a local food bank.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Leala Marquez

Firefighters from the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron were one of a few teams to participate in a six-person litter team competition as part of the March of the Fallen memorial event in Buckeye, Ariz., March 16, 2019. The team carried 150 pounds collectively while each member carried a ruck with 45 pounds worth of canned goods a total of 4.5 miles. More than 100 individuals marched in the event and at the end of the ruck the canned goods were donated to a local food bank.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Leala Marquez

A dog sits at the March of the Fallen ruck march while wearing an event t-shirt in Buckeye, Ariz., March 16, 2019. Individual ruckers and litter teams with bags full of canned goods to be donated to local food banks gathered for the 4.5 mile ruck dedicated to honoring fallen troops who gave their life during war efforts.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Leala Marquez

A tribute for Staff Sgt. Dylan Elchin, 26th Special Tactics Squadron combat controller at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., sits on display at the March of the Fallen ruck march in Buckeye, Ariz., March 16, 2019. The event is held to honor fallen troops like Elchin, who was killed Nov. 27, 2018, when his vehicle hit an improvised explosive device in Ghanzi Province, Afghanistan.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

Click on the link above to read the March 1 issue on your computer or mobile device. Here are some stories we have prepared for you this week:

  • New air traffic control training improves retention rates: page 3
  • F-35 demo team develops new ground performance: page 5
  • Lightning Integrated Technicians aid continuity of F-35 operations: page 8
  • Luke Chapel Lent/ Easter worship schedule: page 13
  • At Ease/ Luke Events Guide: included in this issue
 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service at 10:30 a.m at LCC and Traditional service at 9:00 a.m. at COM

Buddhist Study Group meets every 4th Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship.


Local

AGE flights across Luke AFB become centrally located in a bigger building

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid Airman 1st Class Connor Blankenship, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron Aerospace Ground Equipment maintainer inspects a jammer lift plate, March 14, 2019, at Luke Air Force ...
 
Local
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Leala Marquez

New CATM facility to train combat ready Airmen

Valerie Berube, community partnerships director at Luke Air Force Base, fires a rifle at the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Firing Range in Buckeye, Ariz., Feb. 25, 2019. Berube is a key member in the partnership between Lu...
 
Local

Airpower Foundation visits Luke

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid Members of the Airpower Foundation pose for a group photo in front of an F-35A Lightning II, March 8, 2019 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Tour members included two Medal of Hon...
 
