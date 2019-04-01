Girl Scouts visit Luke for insight on life as an Airman

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Leala Marquez
Lt. Col. Kristin Hubbard, 310th Fighter Squadron commander, and a group of Girl Scouts pose in front of an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., March 27, 2019. The Girl Scouts were visiting the base to learn about the role that female Airmen play in the Air Force’s mission.
More than a hundred local Girl Scouts visited Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., March 27 to hear from female Airmen on life in the military.
The visit consisted of a question and answer session with a panel of female Airmen, a Military Working Dog demonstration and an F-16 Fighting Falcon static display.
“It’s a privilege to showcase the awesome things our Airmen, especially our female Airmen, contribute to air power and the mission of the Air Force,” said Ellen Smith, 56th Fighter Wing administrative liaison.
The panel featured Airmen from maintenance, public affairs, security forces and an F-16 pilot. Each shared knowledge and experiences from their job and how hard-work got them to where they are today.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Leala Marquez
Girl Scouts arrange boxes of cookies for Airmen at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., March 27, 2019. The Girl Scouts have been donating to Luke for over 10 years and gave more than 100 boxes this year.
“I personally believe that offering a diverse array of career fields to young women expands their understanding of what women are capable of and could potentially inspire young minds to entertain something they never dreamed possible,” said Smith.
In addition, there was an open forum for the troop to ask questions about the jobs and opportunities in the Air Force and a chance to see where the cookies they’ve been donating for 10 years have gone.
“It has been so rewarding for the girls to speak to the female representatives serving our country,” said Kathy Hale, Troop 1219 Girl Scout leader.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Leala Marquez
A group of Girl Scouts pet a Military Working Dog assigned to the 56th Security Forces Squadron at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., March 27, 2019. The Girl Scout’s visit to the base included a MWD demonstration, where the dog and its handler demonstrated how they work together as a team to protect the Airmen and assets of the base.
In addition to meeting the women who help accomplish Luke’s mission, giving them the exposure to the life of an Airman could motivate them to consider a career in the Air Force.
“I now have a few girls that are considering serving after high school because of the opportunities they see for women,” said Hale.
This visit, as well as Women’s History Month, is about empowering the future generation of women with the stories and accomplishments of those who came before them.
“Stereotypically, little boys tend to grow up surrounded by dreams of flight and fast jets, driving police cars and tackling bad guys,” said Smith. “This visit highlights women doing all of this and that interaction could inspire these young ladies.”
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Leala Marquez
Lt. Col. Kristin Hubbard, 310th Fighter Squadron commander, talks about the capabilities of an F-16 Fighting Falcon to a group of more than a hundred Girl Scouts and their families at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., March 27, 2019. Hubbard, a pilot with more than 1,600 hours flying F-16 Fighting Falcons, shared her knowledge of the aircraft and what her missions entail.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Leala Marquez
Girl Scouts raise their hands to ask questions to a panel of four female Airmen at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., March 27, 2019. The panel spoke to over a hundred Girl Scouts and answered questions about their jobs, experiences and obstacles they have overcome to reach their current position.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Leala Marquez
A panel of female Airmen speak to over a hundred Girl Scouts and their families at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., March 27, 2019. The panel included Airmen from maintenance, public affairs, security forces and an F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot. Each shared their experiences and knowledge of their jobs and the Air Force.