Girl Scouts visit Luke for insight on life as an Airman

More than a hundred local Girl Scouts visited Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., March 27 to hear from female Airmen on life in the military.

The visit consisted of a question and answer session with a panel of female Airmen, a Military Working Dog demonstration and an F-16 Fighting Falcon static display.

“It’s a privilege to showcase the awesome things our Airmen, especially our female Airmen, contribute to air power and the mission of the Air Force,” said Ellen Smith, 56th Fighter Wing administrative liaison.

The panel featured Airmen from maintenance, public affairs, security forces and an F-16 pilot. Each shared knowledge and experiences from their job and how hard-work got them to where they are today.

“I personally believe that offering a diverse array of career fields to young women expands their understanding of what women are capable of and could potentially inspire young minds to entertain something they never dreamed possible,” said Smith.

In addition, there was an open forum for the troop to ask questions about the jobs and opportunities in the Air Force and a chance to see where the cookies they’ve been donating for 10 years have gone.

“It has been so rewarding for the girls to speak to the female representatives serving our country,” said Kathy Hale, Troop 1219 Girl Scout leader.

In addition to meeting the women who help accomplish Luke’s mission, giving them the exposure to the life of an Airman could motivate them to consider a career in the Air Force.

“I now have a few girls that are considering serving after high school because of the opportunities they see for women,” said Hale.

This visit, as well as Women’s History Month, is about empowering the future generation of women with the stories and accomplishments of those who came before them.

“Stereotypically, little boys tend to grow up surrounded by dreams of flight and fast jets, driving police cars and tackling bad guys,” said Smith. “This visit highlights women doing all of this and that interaction could inspire these young ladies.”

