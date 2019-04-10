Luke kicks off SAAPM



Since 2001, April has been recognized as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month and Airmen at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona are ready to participate with education, training and open discussion.

The Department of Defense chose ‘Protecting Our People Protects Our Mission’ as the theme for 2019.

SAAPM is an annual campaign to raise public awareness about sexual assault and educate communities, institutions, and individuals on how to prevent sexual violence. Since the creation of the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office in 2005, many different avenues are used to bring awareness to and educate on the issue of sexual assault.

“SAAPM is important because it is designed to bring attention to the silence and it provides a chance to recognize victims, survivors and their families,” said Evelyn Perez, 56th Fighter Wing Sexual Assault program manager.

Although sexual assault awareness is year-round, SAAPM helps support the base’s mission and the mission of the Air Force by focusing a unified front against violence effecting our day-to-day operations.

“In someone’s lifetime, 1 in 4 females and 1 in 7 males will be sexually assaulted,” said Sandra Browne, 56 FW Primary Prevention of Violence specialist. “We want to equip individuals so if they see something inappropriate about to happen or happening they can intervene in a way that is safe and comfortable for them.”

The SAPR office offers sexual assault services to both service members and their dependents, both male and female, and are culturally competent and recovery oriented. There are two reporting options available, restricted and unrestricted, and they can provide medical support, mental health support and a special victim’s council.

Restricted report: A process used to report or disclose that he or she is a victim of sexual assault to specified officials on a requested confidential basis. Under these circumstances the victim’s report and any details provided to the SARC, Healthcare Personnel, or a VA will not be reported to law enforcement to initiate an official investigation unless the victim consents or an established exception is exercised under DoDD 6495.01.

Unrestricted report: A process that an individual uses to disclose, without requesting confidentiality or restricted reporting, that he or she is the victim of a sexual assault. Under these circumstances, the victim’s report and any details provided to the SARC, Healthcare Personnel, a VA, command authorities, or other persons are reported to law enforcement and may be used to initiate the official investigation process.

“Our goal is to make sure individuals can recognize the risks and the warning signs in one’s environment so that they have the skills and are equipped to make those small, every day changes to change their environment,” said Browne.

To spread awareness of sexual assault and learn how to prevent it, the SAPR office is hosting events throughout the month of April.

SAAPM Events:

April 5, 2019 – Sexual Assault Awareness & Prevention Month Skill Building and Marketing Table, Hensman Dining Facility 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

April 10, 2019 – Brown Bag Luncheon movie showing of ‘The Hunting Ground’ and discussion, building 1150 room 1052 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

April 24, 2019 – Lunch and Guest Speaker Lizette Roeder, Youth Advocate, Topic: Masculinity and Victimization

Throughout the month of April there will also be a Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention static display at the Blockhouse.

For more information or to contact a SAPR representative, call 623-856-4878 or visit www.safehelpline.org.