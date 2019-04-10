The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

April 10, 2019
 

Luke Youth Programs celebrate April as Month of the Military Child

Airman 1st Class Leala Marquez
Luke AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Leala Marquez

A child plays inside of an inflatable toy at the Month of the Military Child Celebration at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., April 5, 2019. Several children took turns with games, face painting, a DJ and much more to celebrate the families of military members.

April is the designated month to recognize military children and the sacrifices they make while their parents are serving.

Military children at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., were recognized April 5 during the Month of the Military Child Celebration at the Youth Programs building. Several children took turns with bouncy castles, games, face painting and other activities.

“It’s great to have fun-filled activities for the kids just to say ‘thanks for being a military child,’” said Tiffany Walker, Youth Program coordinator. “Military kids are flexible to our lives and our jobs and this celebration is all about them.”

Participants in the celebration wore purple, the designated color of the month, because when the colors from all the branches, Air Force blue, Navy blue, Army green, Marine red, and Coast Guard blue, are combined they create purple. The color represents unity across all armed forces to recognize military children.

“These events are very important because it gives kids credit for what they go through and makes them feel special,” said Brianda Polanco, a military mother of a one-year-old daughter.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Leala Marquez

A child poses with her balloon sword at the Month of the Military Child Celebration at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., April 5, 2019. The event was held to recognize and celebrate military children and their sacrifices while their parents or guardians are serving.

Military children frequently face challenges unique to the military lifestyle.

According to Walker, they experience life changing moves to new schools and have to find new friends. The challenges are significant considering their age.

This month recognizes these children and acknowledges the strength they show while supporting their parents or guardians.

“They have to be flexible,” said Walker. “If mom and dad have to move because the military needs it, they have to be flexible and move too.”

Month of the Military Child is the acknowledgement that behind many successful military members there are strong families that motivate and support them, no matter where their mission takes them.

To inquire about volunteering time to military children at the Youth Program center, contact tiffany.walker.1@us.af.mil or call 623-856-7470.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Leala Marquez

A child tosses a beanbag at the Month of the Military Child Celebration at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., April 5, 2019. The event was coordinated to recognize military children for their resiliency with the military lifestyle.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

Click on the link above to read the April 5 issue on your computer or mobile device. Here are some stories we have prepared for you this week:

  • Watching out for lost wingmen: page 2
  • Holy Week event and worship schedule: page 3
  • F-35 maintainer on his way to becoming an F-35 pilot: page 4
  • Real-life “Rosie the Riveter” shares her story: page 8
  • Women’s history month celebrated across Luke: page 8
  • At Ease/ Luke Events Guide: back pages
 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service at 10:30 a.m at LCC and Traditional service at 9:00 a.m. at COM

Buddhist Study Group meets every 4th Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local

Luke kicks off SAAPM

Since 2001, April has been recognized as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month and Airmen at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona are ready to participate with education, training and open discussion. The Department of Defense chose ‘Protecting Our People Protects Our Mission’ as the theme for 2019. SAAPM is an annual campaign to raise...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

Heritage Flight training …

Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham Staff Sgt. Justin Warren, F-16 Viper Demo Team public affairs, walks on the flightline March 2 during the Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. The five-day training prepares...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

A tragedy felt by many

Tragedy is a part of life. But what can make or break an individual is how they deal with such tragedies. I grew up in a very small, rural town where you either knew every person or at least knew of them. Dull, flickering street lamps illuminate the streets and the taverns are filled with...
 
Full Story »

 