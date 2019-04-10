Luke Youth Programs celebrate April as Month of the Military Child

April is the designated month to recognize military children and the sacrifices they make while their parents are serving.

Military children at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., were recognized April 5 during the Month of the Military Child Celebration at the Youth Programs building. Several children took turns with bouncy castles, games, face painting and other activities.

“It’s great to have fun-filled activities for the kids just to say ‘thanks for being a military child,’” said Tiffany Walker, Youth Program coordinator. “Military kids are flexible to our lives and our jobs and this celebration is all about them.”

Participants in the celebration wore purple, the designated color of the month, because when the colors from all the branches, Air Force blue, Navy blue, Army green, Marine red, and Coast Guard blue, are combined they create purple. The color represents unity across all armed forces to recognize military children.

“These events are very important because it gives kids credit for what they go through and makes them feel special,” said Brianda Polanco, a military mother of a one-year-old daughter.

Military children frequently face challenges unique to the military lifestyle.

According to Walker, they experience life changing moves to new schools and have to find new friends. The challenges are significant considering their age.

This month recognizes these children and acknowledges the strength they show while supporting their parents or guardians.

“They have to be flexible,” said Walker. “If mom and dad have to move because the military needs it, they have to be flexible and move too.”

Month of the Military Child is the acknowledgement that behind many successful military members there are strong families that motivate and support them, no matter where their mission takes them.

To inquire about volunteering time to military children at the Youth Program center, contact tiffany.walker.1@us.af.mil or call 623-856-7470.

