April 15, 2019
 

Air Force to test water near Luke AFB after contamination found on base

PHOENIX — The U.S. Air Force plans to test water in the Phoenix area after finding contamination in a nearby base’s surface and groundwater.

The Air Force started requesting permission April 10 to test about 45 wells within a mile surrounding Luke Air Force Base in Glendale, the Arizona Republic reported.

A 2017 site inspection revealed that an elevated level of chemicals found in a firefighting foam had seeped into the base’s water, according to the Air Force. The potentially harmful chemicals — perfluorooctane sulfonate and perfluorooctanoic acid — were located in several areas sampled on the base.

Base spokeswoman Becky Heyse said the base’s water is safe to drink.

The Air Force said it does not know if the water around the base is contaminated or how far toxic substances could have spread.

“There are a lot of unknowns at this point,” said Stephanie Short, remedial project manager for the Air Force Civil Engineer Center.

The testing will include sites in Glendale, Goodyear and parts of Maricopa County. Base officials briefed local government officials on Tuesday.

“Our goals are to protect human health, keep residents informed throughout the inspection and ensure safe drinking water,” said Brig. Gen. Todd Canterbury, 56th Fighter Wing commander.

The base has largely stopped using the toxic foam, which puts out fires on planes and in hangars, Short said.

Most of the hangars have been equipped with a new type of foam.



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service at 10:30 a.m at LCC and Traditional service at 9:00 a.m. at COM

Buddhist Study Group meets every 4th Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship.


