Luke hosts first quarter load crew competition

Airman 1st Class Justin Duran, 310th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, prepares munitions on an F-16 Fighting Falcon during the 1st Quarter Load Crew Competition, April 11, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The load crew competition is designed to encourage friendly competition among load crew members and enable them to display the high skill level at which they operate.



Staff Sgt. Joshua Mendenhall, 309th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, attaches fins to an inert missile during the 1st Quarter Load Crew Competition, April 11, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Mendenhall was part of a three-person team representing the 309th AMU at the 1st Quarter Load Crew Competition.



Airman 1st Class Jonas Scrivens, 309th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, prepares an F-16 Fighting Falcon for the loading of inert munitions during the 1st Quarter Load Crew Competition, April 11, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 309th AMU load crew was one of six teams that competed to see who could load their respective aircraft in the fastest amount of time.



The 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit load crew team accepts a trophy after winning the 1st Quarter Load Crew Competition, April 11, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The team won the competition by loading inert munitions onto their respective aircraft in the shortest amount of time with the highest level of accuracy.



An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing comes in for landing during the 1st Quarter Load Crew Competition, April 11, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit won the competition by loading inert munitions onto the F-35 in the shortest amount of time with the highest level of accuracy.



Airman 1st Class Talon Nichols, 62nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, prepares munitions to be loaded onto an F-35A Lightning II, April 11, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Nichols was part of a three-person team representing the 62nd AMU at the 1st Quarter Load Crew Competition.



Airman 1st Class Talon Nichols, 62nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, drives a jammer during the 1st quarter Load Crew Competition, April 11, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 62nd AMU was tasked with loading munitions onto the F-35A Lightning II, the Air Force’s latest fifth generation aircraft.



Spectators watch as Republic of Singapore Airmen assigned to the 425th Fighter Squadron load an inert missile onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon during the 1st Quarter Load Crew Competition, April 11, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The load crew competition is designed to encourage friendly competition among load crew members and enable them to display the high skill level at which they operate.



A Republic of Singapore Airman assigned to the 425th Fighter Squadron prepares an inert bomb to be loaded onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon during the 1st Quarter Load Crew Competition, April 11, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Six different aircraft maintenance units from Team Luke participated in the competition which evaluates technical proficiency, safety procedures and overall time to load munitions onto respective aircraft.





A Republic of Singapore Airman assigned to the 425th Fighter Squadron prepares an F-16 Fighting Falcon for inert munitions during the 1st Quarter Load Crew Competition, April 11, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Load Crew Competitions are designed for teams of three to load an aircraft with inert munition to compete for the shortest time and highest accuracy.



Republic of Singapore Airmen assigned to the 425th Fighter Squadron prepare an inert missile for loading onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon during the 1st Quarter Load Crew Competition, April 11, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Six different aircraft maintenance units from Team Luke participated in the competition which evaluates technical proficiency, safety procedures and overall time to load munitions onto respective aircraft.