April 17, 2019
 

Luke hosts first quarter load crew competition

Air Force photograph by Airman Brooke Moeder

Airman 1st Class Justin Duran, 310th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, prepares munitions on an F-16 Fighting Falcon during the 1st Quarter Load Crew Competition, April 11, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The load crew competition is designed to encourage friendly competition among load crew members and enable them to display the high skill level at which they operate.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman Brooke Moeder

Staff Sgt. Joshua Mendenhall, 309th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, attaches fins to an inert missile during the 1st Quarter Load Crew Competition, April 11, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Mendenhall was part of a three-person team representing the 309th AMU at the 1st Quarter Load Crew Competition.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman Brooke Moeder

Airman 1st Class Jonas Scrivens, 309th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, prepares an F-16 Fighting Falcon for the loading of inert munitions during the 1st Quarter Load Crew Competition, April 11, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 309th AMU load crew was one of six teams that competed to see who could load their respective aircraft in the fastest amount of time.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

The 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit load crew team accepts a trophy after winning the 1st Quarter Load Crew Competition, April 11, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The team won the competition by loading inert munitions onto their respective aircraft in the shortest amount of time with the highest level of accuracy.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

An F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing comes in for landing during the 1st Quarter Load Crew Competition, April 11, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit won the competition by loading inert munitions onto the F-35 in the shortest amount of time with the highest level of accuracy.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

Airman 1st Class Talon Nichols, 62nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, prepares munitions to be loaded onto an F-35A Lightning II, April 11, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Nichols was part of a three-person team representing the 62nd AMU at the 1st Quarter Load Crew Competition.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

Airman 1st Class Talon Nichols, 62nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, drives a jammer during the 1st quarter Load Crew Competition, April 11, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 62nd AMU was tasked with loading munitions onto the F-35A Lightning II, the Air Force’s latest fifth generation aircraft.
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Caleb Worpel

Spectators watch as Republic of Singapore Airmen assigned to the 425th Fighter Squadron load an inert missile onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon during the 1st Quarter Load Crew Competition, April 11, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The load crew competition is designed to encourage friendly competition among load crew members and enable them to display the high skill level at which they operate.
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Caleb Worpel

A Republic of Singapore Airman assigned to the 425th Fighter Squadron prepares an inert bomb to be loaded onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon during the 1st Quarter Load Crew Competition, April 11, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Six different aircraft maintenance units from Team Luke participated in the competition which evaluates technical proficiency, safety procedures and overall time to load munitions onto respective aircraft.
 

A Republic of Singapore Airman assigned to the 425th Fighter Squadron prepares an F-16 Fighting Falcon for inert munitions during the 1st Quarter Load Crew Competition, April 11, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Load Crew Competitions are designed for teams of three to load an aircraft with inert munition to compete for the shortest time and highest accuracy.
 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Caleb Worpel

Republic of Singapore Airmen assigned to the 425th Fighter Squadron prepare an inert missile for loading onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon during the 1st Quarter Load Crew Competition, April 11, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Six different aircraft maintenance units from Team Luke participated in the competition which evaluates technical proficiency, safety procedures and overall time to load munitions onto respective aircraft.



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service at 10:30 a.m at LCC and Traditional service at 9:00 a.m. at COM

Buddhist Study Group meets every 4th Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship.


