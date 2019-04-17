Airman 1st Class Abigail Biever, 56th Security Forces Squadron team member, radios in car mileage and vehicle conditions before the start of her shift April 11, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base Ariz. The mission of the 56th SFS is to secure assets, protect the community and deploy forces at any time and any place.



Airman 1st Class Abigail Biever, 56th Security Forces Squadron team member, makes a house call April 11, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base Ariz. 56th SFS members perform house calls for reasons such as writing police statements and having individuals sign paperwork.



Airman 1st Class Abigail Biever, 56th Security Forces Squadron team member, verifies the identity of a vehicle April 11, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base Ariz. 56th SFS members are responsible for ensuring the safety of base weapons, property and personnel.



Airman 1st Class Abigail Biever, 56th Security Forces Squadron team member, leaves a vehicle notice and ticket on an abandoned vehicle April 11, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base Ariz. The 56th SFS provides information and personnel security, resource protection, reports and analysis, confinement, conduct investigations and manage the wing antiterrorism program.



Airman 1st Class Abigail Biever, 56th Security Forces Squadron team member, speaks with an Airman during a traffic stop April 11, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base Ariz. The mission of the 56th SFS is to secure assets, protect the community, and deploy forces at any time and any place.



Airman 1st Class Abigail Biever, 56th Security Forces Squadron team member, writes a traffic ticket during a traffic stop April 11, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base Ariz. The 56th SFS, consisting of military, civilian guards and police officers, ensure base personnel follow rules and regulations by writing tickets.



Airman 1st Class Abigail Biever, 56th Security Forces Squadron team member, converses with a defender in the vehicle inspection pit April 11, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base Ariz. The 56th SFS provides information and personnel security, resource protection, reports and analysis, confinement, conduct investigations and manage the wing antiterrorism program.



Airman 1st Class Abigail Biever, 56th Security Forces Squadron team member, renders a salute during the national anthem April 11, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base Ariz. Proper customs and courtesies require Airmen and base personnel in uniform to render a military salute at the first note of the anthem and maintain that position until the last note.