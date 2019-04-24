The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


April 24, 2019
 

Thunderbolt families learn about equine therapy

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Leala Marquez

A volunteer and a child from Luke Air Force Base’s Exceptional Family Member Program lead a horse over an obstacle at Horses Help, April 20, 2019, in Phoenix, Ariz. April is the designated Autism Awareness Month, which is a nationwide effort to promote inclusion and open opportunities to individuals with special needs.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Leala Marquez

A child pets a horse at Horses Help, April 20, 2019, in Phoenix, Ariz. This event was coordinated with Luke Air Force Base’s Exceptional Family Member Program to help families with children who have special needs to come together and expose them to helpful resources.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Leala Marquez

A child reads to a horse at Horses Help, April 20, 2019, in Phoenix, Ariz. Horses Help and Luke Air Force Base’s Exceptional Family Member Program, a program to assist military family members with special needs, have been collaborating for several years to teach families about equine therapy.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Leala Marquez

A child brushes a horse at Horses Help, April 20, 2019, in Phoenix, Ariz. Luke Air Force Base families visited Horses Help, an organization that uses equine therapy, to help individuals with special needs overcome physical, cognitive and emotional obstacles through interactions and care of horses.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Leala Marquez

Children feed a turtle at Horses Help, April 20, 2019, in Phoenix, Ariz. The event was coordinated through Luke Air Force Base’s Exceptional Family Member Program, a program that supports military family members who have special needs by providing parent training, access to support groups, financial management and more.



 

