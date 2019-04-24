Thunderbolt families learn about equine therapy

A volunteer and a child from Luke Air Force Base’s Exceptional Family Member Program lead a horse over an obstacle at Horses Help, April 20, 2019, in Phoenix, Ariz. April is the designated Autism Awareness Month, which is a nationwide effort to promote inclusion and open opportunities to individuals with special needs.



A child pets a horse at Horses Help, April 20, 2019, in Phoenix, Ariz. This event was coordinated with Luke Air Force Base’s Exceptional Family Member Program to help families with children who have special needs to come together and expose them to helpful resources.



A child reads to a horse at Horses Help, April 20, 2019, in Phoenix, Ariz. Horses Help and Luke Air Force Base’s Exceptional Family Member Program, a program to assist military family members with special needs, have been collaborating for several years to teach families about equine therapy.



A child brushes a horse at Horses Help, April 20, 2019, in Phoenix, Ariz. Luke Air Force Base families visited Horses Help, an organization that uses equine therapy, to help individuals with special needs overcome physical, cognitive and emotional obstacles through interactions and care of horses.



Children feed a turtle at Horses Help, April 20, 2019, in Phoenix, Ariz. The event was coordinated through Luke Air Force Base’s Exceptional Family Member Program, a program that supports military family members who have special needs by providing parent training, access to support groups, financial management and more.