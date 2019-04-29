The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Local

April 29, 2019
 

Luke celebrates Arbor Day 2019

Senior Airman Zoie Cox
Luke AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Cox

Col. Robert Sylvester, 56th Mission Support Group commander, reads the Arbor Day proclamation April 26, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 56th MSG and 56th Civil Engineering Squadron, along with a group of Thunderbolts, teamed up to celebrate trees and nature.

In celebration and appreciation for nature, the 56th Mission Support Group and 56th Civil Engineering Squadron at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., along with a group of Thunderbolts, teamed up April 26, 2019, to plant trees and celebrate Arbor Day.

Trees are one of the longest living organisms on the planet and one of the most versatile natural resources. They filter the air and water, provide food for humans and wildlife, supply building materials and help prevent soil erosion and flooding.

“What is more beautiful than a tree, especially when they’re blossoming,” said Col. Robert Sylvester, 56th MSG commander. “They help protect us from the sun. Being in the shade when it is 115 degrees is a nice refuge, which is why I am a big supporter of Arbor Day.”

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Cox

Charles Rothrock, 56th Civil Engineering Squadron environmental chief, talks about Arbor Day April 26, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. First observed in Nebraska in 1872, Arbor Day is recognized as a national holiday celebrating the importance of trees and plant life within the ecosystem and promotes planting and caring for trees.

First observed in Nebraska in 1872, Arbor Day is recognized as a national holiday celebrating the importance of trees and plant life within the ecosystem and promotes planting and caring for trees.

Yellow Palo Verdes, the state tree of Arizona, were chosen to be planted behind the MSG headquarters and near the Hensman Dining Facility.

“We want this to be a place where people are proud to come to work,” said Lt. Col. Paul Fredin, 56th CES commander. “We have lost hundreds of plants between Saguaros and Palo Verdes and other trees so we are really excited to be able to put a few back in the ground.”

For years, Thunderbolts have been committed to keeping their green thumbs and they plan to continue this indefinitely. 
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Cox

Col. Robert Sylvester, 56th Mission Support Group commander, and Airman 1st Class Lendrena Dez, 56th MSG executive, pose for a photo during an Arbor Day celebration April 26, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Trees filter the air and water, provide food for humans and wildlife, supply building materials and help prevent soil erosion and flooding.

 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Cox

Lt. Col. Paul Fredin, 56 Civil Engineering Squadron commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Martin, 56th CES superintendent, plant a tree for Arbor Day April 26, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Arbor Day is recognized as a national holiday, celebrating the importance of trees and plant life within the ecosystem and promotes planting and caring for trees.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Thunderbolt click here:

Thunderbolt

Click on the link above to read the April 5 issue on your computer or mobile device. Here are some stories we have prepared for you this week:

  • Watching out for lost wingmen: page 2
  • Holy Week event and worship schedule: page 3
  • F-35 maintainer on his way to becoming an F-35 pilot: page 4
  • Real-life “Rosie the Riveter” shares her story: page 8
  • Women’s history month celebrated across Luke: page 8
  • At Ease/ Luke Events Guide: back pages
 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Thunderbolt by checking our Distribution List

 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service at 10:30 a.m at LCC and Traditional service at 9:00 a.m. at COM

Buddhist Study Group meets every 4th Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship.


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Commentary

Earth Day 2019: Protect Our Species

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Cox Courtney Kipp, Tunista Services Pronghorn biologist, peers through an observation scope April 17, 2019, at the Barry M. Goldwater Range East in Wellton, Ariz. A team of biologis...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Air Force

Air Force senior leaders update OCP uniform guidance

The Air Force announced April 23 new rules on Operational Camouflage Pattern uniforms that aim to better fit the needs of Airmen and the jobs they do while also holding fast to tradition. The changes highlighted include authori...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local

Thunderbolt families learn about equine therapy

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Leala Marquez A volunteer and a child from Luke Air Force Base’s Exceptional Family Member Program lead a horse over an obstacle at Horses Help, April 20, 2019, in Phoenix, Ariz. April...
 
Full Story »

 