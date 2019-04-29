Luke celebrates Arbor Day 2019

In celebration and appreciation for nature, the 56th Mission Support Group and 56th Civil Engineering Squadron at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., along with a group of Thunderbolts, teamed up April 26, 2019, to plant trees and celebrate Arbor Day.

Trees are one of the longest living organisms on the planet and one of the most versatile natural resources. They filter the air and water, provide food for humans and wildlife, supply building materials and help prevent soil erosion and flooding.

“What is more beautiful than a tree, especially when they’re blossoming,” said Col. Robert Sylvester, 56th MSG commander. “They help protect us from the sun. Being in the shade when it is 115 degrees is a nice refuge, which is why I am a big supporter of Arbor Day.”

First observed in Nebraska in 1872, Arbor Day is recognized as a national holiday celebrating the importance of trees and plant life within the ecosystem and promotes planting and caring for trees.

Yellow Palo Verdes, the state tree of Arizona, were chosen to be planted behind the MSG headquarters and near the Hensman Dining Facility.

“We want this to be a place where people are proud to come to work,” said Lt. Col. Paul Fredin, 56th CES commander. “We have lost hundreds of plants between Saguaros and Palo Verdes and other trees so we are really excited to be able to put a few back in the ground.”

For years, Thunderbolts have been committed to keeping their green thumbs and they plan to continue this indefinitely.

