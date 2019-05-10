Airmen run to remember fallen Thunderbird pilot



An Airman runs during the Cajun Remembrance Run April 30, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 4K run was held around Luke’s aircraft static displays for Maj. Stephen “Cajun” Del Bagno on his birthday. Cajun, a U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds air demonstration team pilot, was killed when his aircraft crashed on the Nevada Testing and Training Range during a practice aerial demonstration. Del Bagno was originally from Valencia, Calif.





