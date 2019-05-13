Patrons pine away on projects at Luke’s wood craft shop

Kirk McCarty, 56th Force Support Squadron wood craft shop manager, discusses options for the type of wood a customer brought in May 4, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. McCarty oversees the shop Fridays to Sundays answering questions and educating customers on the numerous machines.





A freshly stocked tray of router drill bits, lay ready for use May 4, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The router table is one of many machines that the 56th Force Support Squadron wood craft shop has for use, allowing customers to put unique looks on their projects.





Staff Sgt. Thomas Johnson, 56th Component Maintenance Squadron weapons load crew chief, uses clamps and glue to join two pieces of wood together May 4, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Johnson is using the 56th Force Support Squadron wood craft shop to build himself a bed frame.





Staff Sgt. Thomas Johnson, 56th Component Maintenance Squadron weapons load crew chief, uses a miter saw in the 56th Force Support Squadron Wood Craft Shop to cut measurements May 4, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The wood shop has a wide variety of tools and machines to use from screw drivers to table saws, making any idea a possibility, Johnson is taking advantage of the shops tools to build himself a bed frame.





Kirk McCarty, 56th Force Support Squadron Wood Craft Shop manager, uses a router to put a decorative edge on a plank of wood May 4, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. McCarty has been the manager of the shop for three years, helping customers and filling orders for the base, such as creating shadow box frames, awards, and placards.





The 56th Force Support Squadron Wood Craft Shop fills with customers May 4, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The wood shop contributes a variety of products to the base, including frames, awards, placards and part of the stage for Club Five Six.





Kirk McCarty, 56th Force Support Squadron Wood Craft Shop manager, closes down after a long day, shutting the bay door May 4, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The wood shop is one of the many options available to Thunderbolts to explore new hobbies, McCarty oversees the shop helping experienced and novice woodworkers find their grove on their projects.