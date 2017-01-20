57th Wing Airmen take flight

NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nev. — As she stepped onto the flightline here Jan. 6, Senior Airman Sierra Elliott took note of her surroundings.

Seeing a dozen fighter aircraft and taking in the scent of exhaust and jet fuel isn’t a new phenomenon for her — Elliott is a munitions specialist assigned to the 57th Maintenance Squadron — but her purpose for being there on this particular afternoon was a little out of the ordinary.

Elliott was one of 29 Airmen assigned to the 57th Wing who received incentive flights in an F-15 Eagle, F-15E Strike Eagle or F-16 Fighting Falcon during the wing’s annual incentive fly day.

“The 29 flyers were chosen from their respective chains of command and represent a cross section of annual award winners and standout performers,” said Maj. Scott Butler, 57th Operations Support Squadron director of operations.

“One reason we do this is to reward superior performers with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to go fly in the backseat of some of the best fighter aircraft in the world,” Butler said. “Another reason is to consolidate all these flights into a single day on the calendar. That eases the workload for the flying and support squadrons while simultaneously increasing the total number of flights that can be accomplished. Both are huge wins for the 57th Wing.”

Pilots from the 16th Weapons Squadron, 17th WPS, 433rd WPS, 422nd Test and Evaluation Squadron, and the Thunderbirds flew the incentive flyers and met with them beforehand to give them an idea of what to expect during flight. But before the flight day, each flyer had to undergo extensive medical/aeromedical examinations and visits to Aircrew Flight Equipment.

The commander of the 57th WG, Brig. Gen. Jeannie Leavitt, explained how the wing’s incentive flight day helps Airmen see and understand the “bigger picture” of what they do and how it supports the wing’s mission.

“We have so many talented men and women doing amazing things on a daily basis, but sometimes it’s difficult to see the impact of what you’re doing,” Leavitt said. “Hopefully the incentive flights provided each member the opportunity to see how they contribute to the mission and gave them a new appreciation of what they and their peers do every day around the wing. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I’m thankful the 57th Wing is able to provide this unique experience to our Airmen.”

For at least one Airman, the incentive flight day accomplished what the general hoped it would.

“It was such an awesome experience and I feel really lucky to have been part of it,” Elliott said. “The best part was obviously the actual flight, but it was great to see in person how everything we do plays a part in something bigger.”

