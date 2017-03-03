The Bullseye – Nellis


Local

March 3, 2017
 

Nellis to present Air Installation Compatible Use Zone Study

99th Air Base Wing
Public Affairs

NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nev. — Nellis Air Force Base is hosting an open house from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., March 15 at the Hollywood Community Center, 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd., Las Vegas, NV. 89142, to present Nellis’ 2016 Air Installation Compatible Use Zone study.

The AICUZ study identifies aircraft operations, noise contours, accident potential zones and offers compatible land use guidelines for areas affected by Nellis’ flying operations.

Nellis’ 2016 AICUZ study addresses changes that have occurred since the study was last updated in 2004. The study provides data and land use recommendations to ensure the safety, health and welfare of the public and compatibility with the Air Force’s flying mission.

Air Force representatives will be available to provide further information and answer questions about the study during the open house.

For more information, contact the 99th Air Base Wing Public Affairs Office at 702-652-2750 or 99ABW.PAOutreach@us.af.mil. A copy of the study will be available after the open house at www.nellis.af.mil.



 

