Firefighters from Creech, Nellis turn up the heat

An Airman assigned to the 99th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Protection Flight peers at the training instructor before beginning an aircraft live fire training exercise March 23, 2017, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Firefighters are required to complete the exercise semi-annually in order to stay current with training requirements.



Nellis and Creech Airmen assigned to the 99th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Protection Flight extinguish a controlled fire on the exterior of a mockup aircraft March 23, 2017, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. The team extinguished both the exterior and interior of the aircraft and was evaluated on the team’s ability to work together to meet training objectives.



Tech. Sgt. John Muldoon, NCO in charge of training, operates the fuel and ignitor switches to control the fire sources during an aircraft live fire training exercise March 23, 2017, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Muldoon communicated with the on-scene instructor to ensure the training objectives were met.



A team of Creech Airmen assigned to the 99th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Protection Flight moves toward a controlled fire during an aircraft live fire training exercise March 23, 2017, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Members of the 99th CES FPF are required to complete two aircraft live fire training and two structural live fire training exercises annually.





Airmen assigned to the 99th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Protection Flight approach a controlled fire before extinguishing it March 23, 2017, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Creech and Nellis firefighters completed one of the two required live fire training exercises to stay current with annual training.





Airmen assigned to the 99th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Protection Flight extinguish a controlled fire at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Airmen from Nellis and Creech Air Force Base completed an aircraft live burn exercise in order to stay current on their training.