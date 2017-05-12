The Bullseye – Nellis


Local

May 12, 2017
 

Nellis\Creech AFB Exchange Hours of Operation

Memorial Day — May 29 2017

Retail
Main Store
9 a.m.-7 p.m.
MCS
Closed
Express\Class Six
9 a.m.-9 p.m.
Creech Express\Subway
9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Unattended Fueling 24/7
Hospital Express
Closed
Landings Express
10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Service Station
Closed
Unattended Fueling 24/7
Barber Shop
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Barber Shop (Creech)
Closed
Beauty Shop
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Enterprise Car Rental
Closed
Optical Shop
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Optician Office
Closed
GNC
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Alterations\Dry Cleaning
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Game Stop
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Durable Medical Equipment
Closed
Mobile Phone Center
9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Firestone
7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Hospital Barber Shop
Closed
Pacific Audio
Closed

Food
Papa Johns
10 a.m.-11 p.m.
Burger King\Popeye’s
DT: 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Dining Room: 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Anthony’s Pizza
Closed
Taco Bell
10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Charleys’
Closed
Manchu Wok
Closed
Starbucks
8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Boston Market
10:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
Arby’s
9 a.m..-6 p.m.
Cool Beans Coffee (Creech)
Closed
Kahou Grill (Creech)
Closed



 

U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver

Nellis celebrates Earth, Arbor Day

U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver Base and community leadership prepare to plant a Desert Willow tree at the Desert Eagle RV Park playground on Nellis Air Force Base, May 3. Two Desert Willow trees and t...
 
Local

EOD technicians defuse threats before they occur

U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum Explosive ordnance disposal technicians from the 99th Civil Engineer Squadron walk onto the range for training on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 3. EOD technicians are trained to detect, disarm, detonate and dispose of explosive threats all over the world, making them are the specialists...
 
Sports
DT4

Sports Day

U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum Airmen assigned to the 99th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Creech Air Force Base and 99th Contracting Squadron retrieve balls from center court during the dodgeball competiti...
 
