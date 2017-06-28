The Bullseye – Nellis


Events

June 28, 2017
 

Veteran hiring fair, town hall coming to North Las Vegas

LV-vets
The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System and Southern Nevada Veterans Community Engagement Board will co-host a Veterans Hiring Fair and Veterans town hall meeting July 13 at the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System Medical Center, 6900 North Pecos Road in North Las Vegas.

* The Veterans Hiring Fair runs from noon to 3 p.m. and will include local companies accepting applications on-site from Veterans, active-duty, Guard, Reserve and their spouses for job opportunities and potential on-the-spot hires.

Additionally, in preparation for the Veterans Hiring Fair, the SNVCEB will host a Hiring Preparation Seminar in the VA Medical Center Auditorium from 4:30-6 p.m., July 11.

* The VA Information Fair runs from 4-5 p.m. Special accommodations are being made to have representatives from benefits, billing, enrollment and eligibility, non-VA care, and patient advocacy on hand during this time to attend to Veterans’ individual concerns and needs. Representatives from numerous other VA services will also be on hand during this time.

* The Town Hall runs from 5-6 p.m. and will include updates from Veterans health care and Veterans Benefits leadership on national and local activities and initiatives, followed by a Q&A session where a moderator will ask leaders pre-submitted questions or questions of general interest submitted on a comment card before or during the town hall.

Veterans can submit questions in advance to vhalaspao@va.gov. Questions of a personal nature or those unable to be addressed during the town hall will be sent to the appropriate representative for a direct response back to the submitter.

The meeting is open to the public. As a courtesy to those veterans that do not want to be photographed, a section has been set aside in the back of the Auditorium.

Individuals seeking employment and who are interested in participating in the Hiring Fair or Preparation Seminar can RSVP by visiting https://einvitations.afit.edu/inv/rsvp.cfm?i=352764&k=0164400E7D53.

Hire-Ready organizations interesting in participating in the Hiring Fair can RSVP by visiting https://einvitations.afit.edu/inv/rsvp.cfm?i=351004&k=016443097B53.



 

