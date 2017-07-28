Red Flag 17-3 going strong with 55th FS

Red Flag 17-3, the Air Force’s premier three-week multi-domain integration combat training exercise, concludes July 28.

The 55th Fighter Squadron from Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., is one of several units participating in the exercise.

More than 2,500 military personnel came to Nellis AFB during Red Flag 17-3 for the opportunity to experience realistic combat scenarios in a training environment. The majority of the exercise is conducted over 2.9 million acres of land and in 5,000 square miles of civilian-restricted airspace that makes up Nevada Test and Training Range.

