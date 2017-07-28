The Bullseye – Nellis


July 28, 2017
 

Red Flag 17-3 going strong with 55th FS

Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver
Nellis AFB, Nev.
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver

An F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 55th Fighter Squadron, Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., taxis to the runway during Red Flag 17-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 24, 2017. The 55th FS is known as the “Fightin’ Fifty-Fifth.”

Red Flag 17-3, the Air Force’s premier three-week multi-domain integration combat training exercise, concludes July 28.

The 55th Fighter Squadron from Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., is one of several units participating in the exercise.

More than 2,500 military personnel came to Nellis AFB during Red Flag 17-3 for the opportunity to experience realistic combat scenarios in a training environment. The majority of the exercise is conducted over 2.9 million acres of land and in 5,000 square miles of civilian-restricted airspace that makes up Nevada Test and Training Range.
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver

An F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 55th Fighter Squadron, Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., takes off from the runway at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., during Red Flag 17-3 July 24, 2017. Red Flag 17-3 gives military members an opportunity to experience realistic combat scenarios in a training environment.

 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver

An F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 55th Fighter Squadron, Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., takes off during Red Flag 17-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 24, 2017. Dozens of units across the Department of Defense gathered at Nellis AFB to participate in Red Flag 17-3, the Air Force’s premier multi-domain integration combat training exercise.

 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver

A flight of four F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 55th Fighter Squadron, Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., perform their pre-flight checks before taking off from Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., to participate in Red Flag 17-3 July 24, 2017. The F-16 is a highly maneuverable, multi-role fighter aircraft.

 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver

An F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 55th Fighter Squadron, Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., takes off from the runway at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., during Red Flag 17-3 July 24, 2017. The 55th FS is one of several squadrons that are participating in the Air Force’s premier multi-domain integration combat training exercise.

 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver

An F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 55th Fighter Squadron, Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., takes off from the runway at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., during Red Flag 17-3 July 24, 2017. More than 2,500 military personnel came to Nellis AFB to participate and hone their skills during Red Flag 17-3.

 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver

An HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter assigned to the 66th Rescue Squadron flies by Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., during Red Flag 17-3 July 24, 2017. The 66th RQS is capable of providing rapidly deployable, expeditionary, and agile combat search and rescue forces in multiple environments around the world.

 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver

A B-1B Lancer from the 34th Bomber Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., takes off as an HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter from the 66th Rescue Squadron flies in the background during Red Flag 17-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. July 24, 2017. Red Flag 17-3 is primarily conducted over the Nevada Test and Training Range, 2.9 million acres of land and 5,000 square miles of airspace restricted from civilian air traffic over-flight.

 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver

An HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter from the 66th Rescue Squadron performs flying operations over Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., during Red Flag 17-3 July 24, 2017. The Pave Hawk is the Air Force’s premier combat search and rescue helicopter and is capable of operating in both combat and humanitarian operations.



 

