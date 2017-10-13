The Bullseye – Nellis


October 13, 2017
 

Nellis, UNLV honors Las Vegas shooting victims

nellis-unlv1

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum

An Airman assigned to Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., raises a section of an oversized American flag on the football field of Sam Boyd Stadium at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Oct. 7, 2017. Members of the UNLV dance, cheer and pom-pom teams assisted Airmen in raising the flag during a pre-game ceremony.
 

nellis-unlv2

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum

An Airman assigned to Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., raises an oversized American flag at Sam Boyd Stadium at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Oct. 7, 2017. The flag spread the width and length of the 100-yard football field.
 

nellis-unlv3

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum

An Airman assigned to Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., holds an oversized American flag during a college football pre-game ceremony on the field of Sam Boyd Stadium at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Oct. 7, 2017. The flag weighed nearly 1,000 pounds and required more than 150 people to raise it during the singing of the national anthem.
 

nellis-unlv4

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum

Airmen assigned to Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., and students attending the University of Nevada, Las Vegas hold a 100-yards-wide American flag during a college football pre-game ceremony on the field of Sam Boyd Stadium at UNLV Oct. 7, 2017. The Airmen and UNLV students unveiled the flag during the singing of the national anthem.
 

nellis-unlv5

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum

First responders hold balloons on the football field of Sam Boyd Stadium at the University of Nevada Las Vegas Oct. 7, 2017. Fifty-eight white balloons were released during a moment of silence, one to represent each person who was killed during the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting in Las Vegas Oct. 1.
 

nellis-unlv6

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum

Airmen assigned to Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., and students attending the University of Nevada, Las Vegas carry a 100-yards-wide American flag at Sam Boyd Stadium at UNLV Oct. 7, 2017. One hundred and fifty Airmen and students carried the flag across the football field during the playing of the national anthem
 

nellis-unlv7

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum

A Las Vegas ribbon rests on the football field as Airmen assigned to Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., and students attending the University of Nevada, Las Vegas raise an oversized American flag at Sam Boyd Stadium at UNLV Oct. 7, 2017. Players, coaches, staff, fans, students and first responders wore the red ribbons to honor the victims of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting in Las Vegas Oct. 1.
 

nellis-unlv8

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum

An Airman assigned to Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., stands on the football field of Sam Boyd Stadium at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Oct. 7, 2017. Nellis Airmen and UNLV students volunteered to hold a 100-yards-wide American flag during a pre-game ceremony.
 

nellis-unlv9

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum

Fifty-eight balloons are released during a college football pre-game ceremony at Sam Boyd Stadium at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Oct. 7, 2017. The group of first responders, consisting of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, fire departments and doctors from University Medical Center, released a balloon to honor each of the victims killed in the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting in Las Vegas Oct. 1.
 

nellis-unlv10

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum

Airmen assigned to Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., and students attending the University of Nevada, Las Vegas hold a 100-yards-wide American flag during a college football pre-game ceremony on the field of Sam Boyd Stadium at UNLV Oct. 7, 2017. The flag was stretched across the field to honor the victims killed in the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting in Las Vegas Oct. 1.
 

nellis-unlv11

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum

Airmen assigned to Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., and students attending the University of Nevada, Las Vegas raise a 100-yards-wide American flag on the football field of Sam Boyd Stadium at UNLV Oct. 7, 2017. Football players from both teams, UNLV and San Diego State, wore decals on their helmets to honor victims of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting in Las Vegas Oct. 1.



 

