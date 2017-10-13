Nellis, UNLV honors Las Vegas shooting victims

An Airman assigned to Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., raises a section of an oversized American flag on the football field of Sam Boyd Stadium at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Oct. 7, 2017. Members of the UNLV dance, cheer and pom-pom teams assisted Airmen in raising the flag during a pre-game ceremony.



An Airman assigned to Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., holds an oversized American flag during a college football pre-game ceremony on the field of Sam Boyd Stadium at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Oct. 7, 2017. The flag weighed nearly 1,000 pounds and required more than 150 people to raise it during the singing of the national anthem.



First responders hold balloons on the football field of Sam Boyd Stadium at the University of Nevada Las Vegas Oct. 7, 2017. Fifty-eight white balloons were released during a moment of silence, one to represent each person who was killed during the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting in Las Vegas Oct. 1.



A Las Vegas ribbon rests on the football field as Airmen assigned to Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., and students attending the University of Nevada, Las Vegas raise an oversized American flag at Sam Boyd Stadium at UNLV Oct. 7, 2017. Players, coaches, staff, fans, students and first responders wore the red ribbons to honor the victims of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting in Las Vegas Oct. 1.



Fifty-eight balloons are released during a college football pre-game ceremony at Sam Boyd Stadium at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Oct. 7, 2017. The group of first responders, consisting of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, fire departments and doctors from University Medical Center, released a balloon to honor each of the victims killed in the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting in Las Vegas Oct. 1.



