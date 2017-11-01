The Bullseye – Nellis


Tricare Town Hall

The Mike O’Callaghan Military Medical Center at Nellis Air Force Base will host a Tricare Town Hall to discuss upcoming changes to Tricare.
The Town Hall starts at 5 p.m., Nov. 6 at the Nellis AFB Theatre.



 

Local
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum

RED HORSE construction improves Nellis flight line operations

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum Airman assigned to the 820th RED HORSE Squadron welds rebar during construction on the flight line of Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Sept. 20, 2017. The 820th RHS completed fi...
 
Veterans

VA to host open house as part of nationwide Veterans Month kickoff

The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System will host an Open House to provide information on Veterans benefits and health care. The open house runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nov. 1 at the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System Medical Center Northeast Entrance, 6900 North Pecos Roa in North Las Vegas. The event is part of...
 
Air Force

Around the Air Force: Nov. 1

On this look around the Air Force, Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. David Goldfein visits Joint National Guard Base McEntire, South Carolina, the 100th Air Refueling Wing participates in a joint training exercise over the Meditteranean Sea, and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright, speaks at the 2017...
 
