Welcome to the 2017 Air and Space Expo

American Airmen: Breaking Barriers Since 1947

On behalf of all our Airmen and their families, it is our honor to welcome you to the Aviation Nation 2017 Air and Space Expo!

Thank you for joining us this year as we celebrate the Air Force’s 70th Birthday with theme American Airmen: Breaking Barriers since 1947.

American Airmen have been breaking barriers for 70 years in air, space and cyberspace, resulting in global vigilance, reach and power. They’ve shown tenacity in Korea’s MiG Alley, endurance in Vietnam’s Rolling Thunder campaign, decisiveness over the skies of Baghdad during Desert Storm and resilience in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan. Airmen are now fully engaged across the globe defending America in every region of the world and every mission area across the full spectrum of military operations.

Today, the Airmen of Nellis and Creech continue to break barriers with the amazing tradition of sharpening America’s warfighting edge.

As a guest at the Air Combat Command’s closing celebration of the Air Force’s 70th Birthday, you will get to experience exciting aerial and ground performances, an array of static displays from both past and present, and have the chance to interact with the Airmen who carry out the Nellis, Creech and the 2.9 million-acre Nevada Test and Training Range missions.

These service men and women have enjoyed decades of support from the communities across Southern Nevada. A few short weeks ago, we rallied with the Las Vegas community following the tragedy Oct. 1. We want to dedicate this year’s expo to those who lost their lives and to honor those who risked their lives to save others. Our Air and Space Expo is just one way we can say, “Thank you.” We are proud to be members of your community.

Our Airmen are here to assist you with your visit, so please ask them any questions you may have.

We look forward to showing you how we have broken barriers since 1947 and paying tribute to our home town … Vegas Strong

Peter E. Gersten

Major General

Commander, United States Air Force Warfare Center