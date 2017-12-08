The Bullseye – Nellis


December 8, 2017
 

Advent/Christmas at the Nellis Chapel

Dec. 3 First Sunday in Advent

Dec. 7 Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at 5 p.m.

Dec. 8 Trees for Troops

Dec. 8 Holy Day of Obligation Catholic Mass (Feast of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary) at 11:30 p.m.

Dec. 12 Chanukah Candle Lighting, Dec. 12-15, 5:30-8 p.m.

Dec. 12 Annual Airmen Cookie Drive

Dec. 18 Reconciliation Catholic Mass at 6 p.m.

Dec. 22 Shabbat Observation/Meal, 5:30-8 p.m.

Dec. 24 Gospel Worship Service at 8 a.m.

Dec. 24 Catholic Mass at 9:45 a.m.

Dec. 24 Community Worship Service at 11:15 a.m.

Dec. 24 Christmas Vigil Catholic Mass at 4 p.m.

Dec. 24 Candle Light Christmas Eve Service at 6 p.m.

Dec. 24 Christmas Eve Catholic Mass at 9:45 p.m.

Dec. 31 Holy Day of Obligation Catholic Mass (Obligation for the Solemnity of Mary, the Mother of God) at 6 p.m.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Nellis Desert Lightning News click here:

Nellis Desert Lightning News

The 2017 Nellis Air Show Guide is here

2017 Nellis Air Show Guide

Here it is, folks: the special Nellis Air Show Edition of Desert Lightning News! An advance look at who is performing, information on static displays, a history of Nellis AFB and the airpower being demonstrated, plus a flight line map in the center (pages 18 and 19). Please note, there is NO published schedule of times for individual flight demonstrations. Hard copies of the Air Show Edition will be available at all usual Nellis and Creech AFB distribution points, as well as throughout Las Vegas, on Friday, Nov. 10th. They will also be available when you exit the shuttle bus from Las Vegas Motor Speedway that takes you to the air show entrance. See you there! #aerotechnews #nellisafbnews #aviationnation2017

 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Haley Stevens

