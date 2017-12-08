Advent/Christmas at the Nellis Chapel

Dec. 7 Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at 5 p.m.
Dec. 8 Trees for Troops
Dec. 8 Holy Day of Obligation Catholic Mass (Feast of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary) at 11:30 p.m.
Dec. 12 Chanukah Candle Lighting, Dec. 12-15, 5:30-8 p.m.
Dec. 12 Annual Airmen Cookie Drive
Dec. 18 Reconciliation Catholic Mass at 6 p.m.
Dec. 22 Shabbat Observation/Meal, 5:30-8 p.m.
Dec. 24 Gospel Worship Service at 8 a.m.
Dec. 24 Catholic Mass at 9:45 a.m.
Dec. 24 Community Worship Service at 11:15 a.m.
Dec. 24 Christmas Vigil Catholic Mass at 4 p.m.
Dec. 24 Candle Light Christmas Eve Service at 6 p.m.
Dec. 24 Christmas Eve Catholic Mass at 9:45 p.m.
Dec. 31 Holy Day of Obligation Catholic Mass (Obligation for the Solemnity of Mary, the Mother of God) at 6 p.m.