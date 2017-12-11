The Bullseye – Nellis


Salutes & Awards

December 11, 2017
 

57th WG earns 13th Air Force Outstanding Unit Award

nellis-wing
For the thirteenth time in the 57th Wing’s history, and for the seventh consecutive two-year period, Air Force officials recently announced the wing, led by Brig. Gen. Jeannie M. Leavitt, 57th Wing commander as among the very best as it earned the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award for the period of June 1, 2015 to May 31, 2017. 

The Air Force Outstanding Unit Award was authorized by Department of the Air Force General Order 1, Jan. 6, 1954.

It is awarded by the Secretary of the Air Force to numbered units that have distinguished themselves by exceptionally meritorious service or outstanding achievement that clearly sets the unit above and apart from similar units.

“This wing’s truly significant contributions measurably enhanced the Department of Defense and Air Force abilities to perform their peacetime and wartime contingency missions,” Col. Ronald E. Gilbert, 57th Wing vice commander, stated. “The exceptionally meritorious service included significant achievements in force protection initiatives impacting the entire Air Force, distinguished participation in joint training exercises, and short notice deployments to real-world contingencies. The wing is truly an outstanding organization.”

“Innovative professionals leading advanced, realistic, multi-domain training focused on winning the high-end fight.”  That is the mission statement of the 57th, the USAF’s most diverse wing, as it continues to perform an extremely vital role in ensuring the success of U.S. Air Force objectives.  

Wing personnel provide advanced air and space training to Air Force, Joint, and Coalition warfighters while managing the fast-paced and demanding flying operations at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.  

Specifically, the wing’s responsibilities include advanced aircrew training, tactics development and publication, maintenance and logistics, command and control training, and operational test support for U.S. and allied combat air forces the world over.  

Units of the wing include the U. S. Air Force Weapons School, the 57th Adversary Tactics Group, the 57th Operations Group, the 57th Maintenance Group, the U. S. Air Force Advanced Maintenance and Munitions Operations School, the U. S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron (Thunderbirds), and the 561st Joint Tactics Squadron.  Thirteen geographically separated units across 13 states extend the impact of the wing.

The Air Force established the wing at Elmendorf AFB, Alaska, in March 1948 to provide air defense of Alaska, flying F-51, F-80, C-47, C-54, and C-82 aircraft.  The unit redesignated as the 57th Fighter-Interceptor Wing on Jan. 20, 1950 before its inactivation on Jan. 1, 1951. The service redesignated the unit as 57th Fighter Weapons Wing on Aug. 22, 1969, activating it at Nellis AFB to replace the 4525th Fighter Weapons Wing on Oct. 15, 1969.  Initially at Nellis, the wing flew the A-7, F-4, F-100, F-105, F-111, and T-39 aircraft.  

Other redesignations included the 57th Tactical Training Wing on April 1, 1977; 57th Fighter Weapons Wing 1 March 1, 1980; 57th Fighter Wing on Oct. 1, 1991; and 57th Wing on 15 June 15, 1993.



 

Latest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Nellis Desert Lightning News click here:

Nellis Desert Lightning News

The 2017 Nellis Air Show Guide is here

2017 Nellis Air Show Guide

Here it is, folks: the special Nellis Air Show Edition of Desert Lightning News! An advance look at who is performing, information on static displays, a history of Nellis AFB and the airpower being demonstrated, plus a flight line map in the center (pages 18 and 19). Please note, there is NO published schedule of times for individual flight demonstrations. Hard copies of the Air Show Edition will be available at all usual Nellis and Creech AFB distribution points, as well as throughout Las Vegas, on Friday, Nov. 10th. They will also be available when you exit the shuttle bus from Las Vegas Motor Speedway that takes you to the air show entrance. See you there! #aerotechnews #nellisafbnews #aviationnation2017

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of The Bullseye by checking our Distribution List


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Haley Stevens

Motivating Sheepdogs: Army colonel shares knowledge

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Haley Stevens Retired Lt. Dave Col. Grossman refers to a photograph taken during the 9/11 terrorist attack to express what stress does to the human body Nov. 13, 2017, at Creech Air Forc...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

Growing as a leader through others

Many consider leadership a trait you’re born with, while some consider it a trait you hone and develop through reflection and feedback. I contend it is both — we all have leadership qualities within us, and it is our life experiences and interactions that shape them. My kindergarten teacher, Ms. Gleason, was easily one of...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Commentary

Effective followership: a path for all Airmen

Every leader is a follower, but not every follower is a leader. We do an exceptional job of training leaders, but more often than not, don’t focus enough on effective followership. Society tends to equate effective followership to nothing more than “brown-nosing.” We relish identifying as good leaders versus good followers, but one cannot exist...
 
Full Story »

 