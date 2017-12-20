Creech winter safety tips



The winter holidays bring family fun, festivities and traditions, but also brings extra safety precautions to take into consideration.

Prepare vehicles:

* Tire air pressure will drop as the temperature drops. Keep an eye on this for optimal vehicle traction and safety.

* The sun sets earlier this time of year, it’s important to ensure that vehicle lights are functioning properly.

* Drive cautiously in inclement weather as grip is significantly reduced in icy or snowy areas.

* Ensure antifreeze levels are sufficient to keep the engine from seizing.

* Check the road status before traveling to areas of higher elevation such as Mt. Charleston.

* Keep a winter emergency kit in the car in case of an accident or vehicle failure. The kit should include blankets, food, water, a first-aid kit and a spare tire.

Prepare the home:

* Inspect the home’s heating system and change air filters regularly to ensure proper function.

* Inspect and clean fireplaces and chimneys before use.

* If using a space heater, ensure it’s placed on a hard level surface at least three feet away from flammable items.

General tips:

* Dress in layers to stay warm.

* Bring pets inside during cold periods of the day.

* Plan holiday travel in advance.

Visit the Centers for Disease Control’s Winter Weather website for more information on winter safety tips.