Nellis, Creech Airmen raise flag during Las Vegas Bowl

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum
Four F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets perform a flyover at Sam Boyd Stadium as Airmen from Nellis and Creech Air Force bases hold a 100-yard flag before 2017 Las Vegas Bowl, Dec. 16, 2017. The F-16s took off from Nellis AFB and flew over the stadium as the national anthem came to an end before the game began.
Airmen assigned to Nellis and Creech Air Force bases in Nevada were on the field in support of the 2017 Las Vegas Bowl Dec. 16.
One hundred and fifty Airmen carried the U.S. flag across the entire field during the playing of the national anthem.
The flag weighs more than 1,000.
The Las Vegas Bowl featured the Oregon Ducks facing off against the Boise State Broncos. The Broncos beat the Ducks, 38-28.
Airman Bonifacio Garcia, 757th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, and Airmen from Nellis and Creech Air Force bases hold up a 100-yard flag during rehearsal for the 2017 Las Vegas Bowl in Sam Boyd Stadium Dec. 16, 2017. Approximately 150 Airmen volunteered to hold the flag for the pre-game ceremony.
Senior Airman Alexis Cropper, assigned to the 57th Wing at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., prepares to unveil a 100-yard American flag during the singing of the national anthem at the Las Vegas Bowl Dec. 16, 2017. The flag weighed more than 1,000 pounds and took over 150 Airmen working together to hold up.
