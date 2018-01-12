The Bullseye – Nellis


Local

January 12, 2018
 

Fight’s On: CSAF shares combat-minded perspective

Airman 1st Class Haley Stevens
Creech AFB, Nev.
Air Force photograph by Master Sgt. Nadine Barclay Air Force photograph by Master Sgt. Nadine Barclay

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein speaks to Tech. Sgt. Stephen, 432nd Aircraft Communications Maintenance Squadron, mission defense team lead, about a new Remotely Piloted Aircraft initiative during his visit to Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 9, 2018. Goldfein visited the Airmen of the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing to view RPA operations firsthand and to discuss the future of the enterprise.

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein toured Creech for an in-depth look at the Remotely Piloted Aircraft enterprise and the many Airmen who work around the clock to assure mission success Jan. 9, 2018.

As a former MQ-9 Reaper pilot, Goldfein has previous experience within the RPA community. However, on this visit, he had the opportunity to tour the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing and base operations.

Goldfein made a stop at several squadrons whose mission has evolved in recent years such as the 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, the 15th Attack Squadron and the 30th Reconnaissance Squadron to further his understanding of the RPA mission and the men and women who support it.

“The CSAF’s visit to the 432nd WG is incredibly important to the Airmen who live and work here,” said Col. David Bissonnette, 432nd WG/432nd AEW vice commander. “It reinforces his already keen perception of what it means and what life is like to provide combat power to combatant commanders 24/7/365. This is vital as he goes to Congress looking for the resources we need in order to execute our mission.”

Goldfein addressed team Creech during an all call where he emphasized mission readiness as a priority and later acknowledged the many achievements made by Hunter Airmen.

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Haley Stevens Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Haley Stevens

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein speaks to Col. Matthew, 432nd Maintenance Group commander, Jan. 9, 2017, at Creech Air Force Base, Nev. Goldfein visited with the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing and 799th Air Base Group Airmen who deliver persistent attack and reconnaissance 24/7/365 against the nation’s enemies.

In 2017 alone, MQ-1 Predator and MQ-9 Reaper aircrews helped liberate multiple cities from ISIS control by flying more than 12,000 combat sorties totaling approximately 216,000 flight hours.

“There’s actually no wing like the 432nd anywhere in the Air Force,” Goldfein said. “As we continue to prosecute the fight against violent extremists and as we continue to produce intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance for the joint force, this wing is absolutely essential to that.”

Goldfein stressed the importance RPA combat support played in helping a Coalition of 70 nations free more than 7.7 million people from oppression and liberate more than 41,000 square miles from ISIS control.

He also expanded upon the future plans for RPA enterprise and announced Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina as the preferred location to enhance the RPA enterprise in the ways identified in feedback solicited from the field as part of the MQ-1 Predator and MQ-9 Reaper Culture and Process Improvement Program.

This decision was officially announced Jan. 10 and helps diversify assignment opportunities for personnel within the MQ-9 Reaper enterprise.

Air Force photograph by Master Sgt. Nadine Barclay Air Force photograph by Master Sgt. Nadine Barclay

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein speaks to Col. Matthew, 432nd Maintenance Group commander, about the benefits of deploying MQ-9 Reapers in the fight against Islamic State of Iraq and Syria during his visit to Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 9, 2018. Goldfein visited with the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing and 799th Air Base Group Airmen who deliver persistent attack and reconnaissance 24/7/365 against the nation’s enemies.

“RPAs and associated intelligence operations are and will remain a vital component for the national security of the United States and our allies,” Goldfein said. “Providing additional RPA basing locations can provide greater development and quality of life opportunities so we can provide combatant commanders with the best trained operators to perform this critical mission.”

During his visit, he took time to recognize a few Airmen for their superior performance and dedication to delivering dominant persistent attack and reconnaissance for the ensured safety of the nation and its partners.

“It was an honor to be recognized by the CSAF,” said Airman 1st Class Marty, 15th Attack Squadron aviation resource manager. “I really appreciate that we got the chance to show Gen. Goldfein part of what we do here at the squadron.”

Goldfein left RPA aircrews, maintainers, intelligence analysts, weather specialists and other support Airmen who call the 432nd WG home with one last message concerning his admiration for their continued involvement in operations downrange.

“Our ability to fight and win is dependent to a large extent on how we sense the globe and then turn that sensing into decision quality information,” Goldfein said. “So much of that is done by the Airmen right here in the 432nd (WG). I couldn’t be prouder of the men and women who take the fight to the enemy every day.”
 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Haley Stevens Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Haley Stevens

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein shares a laugh with Staff Sgt. Steven, 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aircraft technician, Jan. 9, 2017, at Creech Air Force Base, Nev. Goldfein visited to see operations firsthand and discuss the future of the Remotely Piloted Aircraft enterprise.

 

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Haley Stevens Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Haley Stevens

Col. Cheater, 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing commander, puts the 432nd WG patch on Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein Jan. 9, 2017, at Creech Air Force Base, Nev. Goldfein toured operational squadrons around the base to meet with 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing and 799th Air Base Group Airmen.

 

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christian Clausen Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Christian Clausen

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein discusses MQ-9 Reaper avionics from Staff Sgt. Michael, 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron avionics technician, Jan. 9, 2017, at Creech Air Force Base, Nev. Goldfein toured operational squadrons around the base to meet with 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing and 799th Air Base Group Airmen.

 

Air Force photograph by Master Sgt. Nadine Barclay Air Force photograph by Master Sgt. Nadine Barclay

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein speaks to aircraft communications maintenance Airmen during his visit to Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 9, 2018. Goldfein visited with the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing and 799th Air Base Group Airmen who deliver persistent attack and reconnaissance 24/7/365 against the nation’s enemies.



 

