The Bullseye – Nellis


Air Force

January 26, 2018
 

Second annual Enlisted RPA Pilot Selection Board convenes at AFPC

Tags:
Kat Bailey
JB San Antonio-Randolph, Texas
Air Force graphic by Kat Bailey Air Force graphic by Kat Bailey

One hundred thirty-four enlisted Airmen met the Enlisted RPA Pilot Selection Board the week of Jan. 15 at the Air Force’s Personnel Center, hoping to fill ERPA training slots for fiscal year 2018/2019. The Air Force’s plan is for the number of enlisted RPA pilots to grow to 100 within four years.

The second annual enlisted remotely piloted aircraft pilot selection board meets at the Air Force’s Personnel Center the week of Jan. 15 to identify the next enlisted group to attend RPA pilot training as part of the deliberate approach to enhance the Air Force’s Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance mission.

AFPC has received complete application packages from 134 enlisted Airmen who are setting a historic precedent within the RPA community.

“Integrating enlisted pilots into the RQ-4 community enables the Air Force to meet mission requirements while tapping into the talent of our skilled, diverse and innovative enlisted force,” said Senior Master Sgt. Holger Dunwald, Enlisted Aircrew Assignments manager at AFPC.

AFPC has played an integral role in executing the new policies, running the selection board and executing the career management of the new enlisted RPA pilots.

“The Air Force has an incredibly talented pool of enlisted Airmen, and we’re confident that a rigorous selection process will yield excellent enlisted aircrew who will continue to provide combatant commanders with the ISR they need to win today’s fight,” Dunwald said.

The selection board mirrors that of the undergraduate flying training program as closely as possible and looks at each applicant’s entire military personnel record.

“This ‘whole person’ concept provides the measure of an applicant’s aptitude for success in RPA pilot training,” he said.

AFPC will release the board results, expecting to select 40 Airmen from the pool of 134, by the end of February. The application window for the 2019 board will open in April.

For more information on the enlisted RPA pilot application process, visit the active-duty enlisted Assignments page on myPers from a CAC-enabled computer, or select “Active Duty Enlisted” from the myPers dropdown menu and search “Enlisted Pilot.”

For more information about Air Force personnel programs, visit myPers.



 

